8 Rude Behaviors To Avoid At The Beach So You Don't Annoy Everyone Else
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Chances are you're packing for your long holiday weekend, with a swimsuit or two stowed away in your travel tote bag. While you're trying to remember if you packed your new TSA-approved bottle of sunscreen and the cream blush you can't live without, it's a good idea to make sure your attitude is in check, too.
I like to believe that most people aren't intentionally inconsiderate while on vacation, but it doesn't mean none of us are immune to doing things that annoy other people. Whether it's accidentally kicking sand in someone's face because you're running to catch a flying volleyball, or screaming loudly next to someone who's reading their latest book club find, here are 8 rude behaviors to avoid at the beach.
Rude Behaviors To Avoid At The Beach
Beach Blanket Battles
Sigh. I'm not sure what it is, but we're all guilty of claiming 'our' space in public. Sometimes it's harmless, but there are those who take things to the extreme by making sure no one gets remotely close to a space they're interested in. We've definitely seen this in parking lots, but it can at the beach too.
If you feel like you don't want someone close to you on the beach, don't be petty by positioning your beach blanket in a way that doesn't leave room for them. You can either verbally express that you'd like space, or you can try to find a spot that's not crowded.
You and other visiting beach goers don't actually own the beach, so try not to act like it.
The Loud Music Hog
I don't know too many people who dislike music. It's something that unites people from all walks of life (hello, have you been to a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé concert), having an almost transcendent effect.
However, this doesn't mean that people on the beach want to hear your summer playlist when they might be trying to relax. Also, you don't want to be that person who has no regards for kids if you're listening to something that's on the more explicit side. We know that kids will be introduced to a number of things, but don't be an a-hole just for the sake of "living your life."
Unless there's an actual approved beach party going on, it's best to pop in your Airpods to avoid disturbing others.
The Inconsiderate Splashers
Splashing in the water brings out everyone's inner kid, but everyone might not appreciate being splashed if they're trying to sunbathe, read a book, or just...in general. Some people might be forgiving, but it could irritate others.
As a courtesy, move your splash war away from large crowds so that you're not disturbing others.
Heavy Smokers
You're an adult who can do whatever they want, I know. The thing is that people don't always want to smell the residue of someone smoking while they're trying to relax.
Never mind the fact the people may want to smell fresh air, but you also don't know who could have asthma. I'm sure you don't want to be the person who accidentally triggers someone's asthma attack from your second-hand smoke.
Parents Who Let Their Kids Do Destructive Things
I'm a parent who has a busy body for a toddler, so I get that kids need to burn excess energy. However, it doesn't hurt to teach them how to be considerate of others. There's nothing cute or funny about letting your kids disrupt a volleyball game that's not theirs, or smash someone's sandcastle just for fun.
If it helps, try to come up with fun activities the entire family can do together. You can build your own sandcastles, fly kites, or even go on a beach scavenger hunt!
People Who Ignore Their Dog's Poop
Every living thing has to use the restroom at some point, so no one's gonna be mad that your dog has to do their business. The issue is that some people refuse to pick up their dog's poop in public for whatever reason.
If you willingly let your dog go to the bathroom on the beach and pretend like you don't see it, that's pretty annoying. I'm sure whoever's going for a stroll on the sand won't appreciate stepping in a fresh (or old) pile of poop. Just pick it up and toss it out, okay?
Parents Who Leave Their Kids Dirty Diapers On The Beach Or In The Ocean
I don't have much to say about this except please spare everyone. I don't know why people continue to do this, but it's unsanitary and extremely uncool. Find a trash can to dispose of their diapers or see if you can change them in a nearby restroom, but please don't subject others to your child's waste.
Excessive PDA
Freedom of speech is one of those things that people can really try to take too far — especially when it comes to PDA. If you're headed to the beach to have a handsy makeout session with your S.O., don't. No one wants to see (or hear) the two of you getting hot and heavy while they're trying to relax. Leave that for a hotel room or the beach house you're staying at.
