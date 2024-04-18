From Sweethearts To Power Couple: The Evolution Of Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Love Story
Aside from being at the top of their careers, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. They caused a stir due to their age gap when they first started dating, but people have since gotten used to seeing the pair together. From the looks of it, they seem to make a pretty good team. They’ve experienced a few relationship woes, but ultimately their ability to remember their love for each other is what's kept them going.
Let's take trip down memory lane to relive key moments in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship!
A Full Relationship Timeline For Beyoncé And Jay-Z
Image via Doug Benc/Getty Images
1997 — 2000
Fans of Destiny’s Child remember that Beyoncé was still a teen when it was rumored she was dating Jay-Z. NBC reported that the singer touched on their relationship during her interview with Seventeen Magazine in 2008. She told the publication, “I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating,” but she was just enjoying their blossoming relationship without thinking about a long-term commitment.
Image via Evan Agostini/Getty Images
November 2001Despite the fact Beyoncé and Jay-Z appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s issue dedicated to music in 2001, Jay-Z later told Vanity Fair they were still figuring each other out. “Well, you know, you’ve got to try first. You got to dazzle…wine and dine, he said when asked if he had to work hard to pique her interest in him.
Image via Evan Agostini/Getty Images
October 2002Almost a year later is when the two collaborated on a song together. Beyoncé sang the hook on Jay-Z’s song “03 Bonnie and Clyde” which has the lyrics “All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend” in the first part of the chorus. It was a catchy song that reimagined the original Bonnie and Clyde’s story in an urban way.
Image via Frank Micelotti/Getty Images
May 2003The couple collaborated on another song for Beyoncé’s first album Dangerously in Love. Hailed as one of the songs that propelled her into solo stardom, “Crazy in Love” seemed to become Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s second official relationship anthem. That may not have been their intention, but we’re willing to say otherwise.
Image Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 2003When Jay-Z released The Black Album towards the end of 2003, another one of his songs — “Public Service Announcement” — alluded to his relationship with Beyoncé. At one point he raps, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearin’ my chain.”
August 2004
Now the moment we’ve been waiting for! In 2004, Beyoncé and Jay-Z appeared on the red carpet for the first time at the VMA Awards. Their style was reflective of the early 2000s — bodacious glam.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
September 2006In 2006 Beyoncé released her second studio album B’Day that she shared with the public on her actual birthday. Keeping up with their musical collaborations, her and Jay-Z collaborated on her songs “Deja Vu” and “Upgrade U.”
Image via Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music
April 2008
Due to the couple’s private nature, Beyoncé and Jay-Z never really announced their engagement to the world. The public didn’t even know they were getting married until People shared more news about their intimate wedding.
Image via Vince Bucci/Getty Images
January 2009
When former President Barack Obama was inaugurated the first time, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were among the guests who were in attendance. The singer also performed during Obama's swearing in and as he danced with his wife Michelle Obama. She sang "America the Beautiful" and Etta James' "At Last."
Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
August 2011 — January 2012
A few years later, Beyoncé took the VMA’s by storm in 2011 when she gave the performance of a lifetime. She bared her soul while singing her song “Love on Top” and then literally dropped her mic, opened her sequin blazer, and rubbed her cute baby bump. It was the mic drop heard around the world!Towards the beginning of 2012, Beyoncé and Jay-Z happily welcomed their first born daughter Blue Ivy.
Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images
January 2013
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended former President Barack Obama's second inauguration at the beginning of 2013 where the singer performed a special version of "The Star Spangled Banner."
Image via Mark Mainz/Getty Images
2013
Beyoncé opened up to Oprah that she suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy. Our hearts broke for her because losing a child is never easy.
It’s also never easy to deal with speculations that your partner is cheating which is exactly what began happening more frequently throughout the year.
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
May 2014
However, the couple never addressed a portion of the rumors and seemed to move on, making an appearance at the Met Gala in 2014. All seemed well until TMZ got their hands on a video that shows Beyoncé’s sister Solange launching a full attack on Jay-Z while all of them were in an elevator. It caused such an uproar in the media that they decided to address it via a collective statement to The Associated Press.A portion of the statement obtained by Variety states, “Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred…They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”
Image via Mark Davis/Getty Images
August 2014
The couple continued moving forward and were seen at the MTV VMA's a few months after the Met Gala afterparty incident. Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy happily presented Beyoncé with the Video Vanguard Award as the singer fought back happy tears.
On Aug. 24, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy take the stage at the MTV VMAs in L.A. to present Beyoncé with her Video Vanguard Award.
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
May 2015
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Met Gala again, but things seemingly went well for the couple this time. They didn't address the elevator incident that happened the prior year and we don't blame them!
Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
February 2017
Despite speculations that the couple were getting divorced, they managed to move forward. In 2017 Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins this time and people on Instagram could barely contain their excitement. To date, her pregnancy announcement picture has over 10 million views. She gave birth a few months later and shared a gorgeous pic of her holding her twin babies in another Instagram picture. That pic garnered more than 9 million views which is not a small number by any means.
Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images
November 2017
Later that year, Jay-Z decided to be honest about his infidelity during an interview for the NYT. He said, “You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ‘cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then you have to deal with yourself.” He credits therapy for helping him start doing the work to become a better person.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
June 2018
After years of collaborating on songs together, Beyoncé and Jay-Z released their first joint album called Everything is Love. It features songs like “APESH-T” and “NICE (Featuring Pharrell).” They later won a Grammy for the monumental album.
Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
March 2019
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the NACCP Awards where they were honored with the entertainer of the year and president's award trophies. They looked lovingly at each other as they posed on the red carpet which seemed to signal their recommitment to being a unified couple.
Image via Christoper Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
March 2021
It was revealed that Beyoncé has won the most Grammy awards as a woman in 2021. She and Blue Ivy won Grammy nods for the singer's video for "Brown Skin Girl," her song "Black Parade," and her feature on rapper Megan The Stallion "Savage Remix." People reported that she'd won 28 Grammys over the course of her career by this time.
Image Theo Wargo/Getty Images
October 2023
While reflecting about Blue Ivy being a part of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, Jay-Z had nothing but glowing remarks for his eldest daughter. He appeared on CBS Mornings with Gayle King to share his thoughts. "...since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny...everyone having an opinion of...how she keeps her hair. So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power' ... you can't write a better script," he said.
As for what he thought about the Renaissance Tour overall? "...this one to me felt like the most complete."
Image via Mark Mainz/Getty Images
February 2024
And when Jay-Z received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy's earlier this year, he made sure the world knew how much he supports his wife. He didn't mention Beyoncé by name, but it was clear who he was talking about when he said, "But, you know, some things — I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn't work."
The cameras panned over to Beyonce who wore black shades and a cowboy hat which feel like a nod to her current album Cowboy Carter.
Since then, the couple has been supportive of each other and continue to thrive despite how hard relationships can be. We can't wait to see how they continue showing up for each other and their family!
Lead image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
