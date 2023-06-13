Send Yourself Into A Nostalgic Spiral With This Early 2000s Playlist
TBH, take us back to the days of neon zebra print and lip gloss flip phones. The intense surge inremakes, reboots, and spinoffsis sending us into a nostalgic spiral, and we’re ready to channel the early 2000s in whatever ways we can. Our time-traveling journey begins with a vibey playlist that includes the It Girls of the 00’s music scene – Beyoncé, Britney, Rihanna, Miley, and more practically raised us, and now it’s time to jam out.
"Unwritten" – Natasha Bedingfield
This song is an *unbeatable* classic for the girlies who were tuning into the radio in the 2000s. The rest is still unwritten.
"Umbrella" – Rihanna
Though Rih has been popping off recently, we can’t forget the early days of her career. “Umbrella” brings a euphoric feeling, and you bet we have it on repeat.
"Since U Been Gone" – Kelly Clarkson
Once you know “Since U Been Gone,” you never go back.
"Leave (Get Out)" – JoJo
We were totally singing this song loud with the emotion and passion of someone who’s just been broken up with. Only, in our case, it was a forgettable fifth grade breakup. #Guilty.
"London Bridge" – Fergie
It’s time to partyyy, and Fergie always knows how.
"Rich Girl" – Gwen Stefani
The nostalgia is flowing with this track. If I was a perfect gi-i-i-irl…
"Hot N Cold" – Katy Perry
The song may say “yes and no,” but this tune gets a “yes and yes” from us! Katy always carries.
"Sk8er Boi" – Avril Lavigne
He was a boy, she was a girl. That’s all you need to know.
"Mr. Brightside" – The Killers
Nothing beats screaming this banger at the top of your lungs. Even if it’s at a wedding, and you’re embarrassing yourself.
More Songs on Our Nostalgic Playlist
- "Say It Right" – Nelly Furtado
- "Toxic" – Britney Spears
- "Hollaback Girl" – Gwen Stefani
- "Crazy In Love" – Beyoncé
- "Poker Face" – Lady Gaga
- "One, Two Step" – Ciara and Missy Elliott
- "Potential Break Up Song" – Aly & AJ
- "7 Things" – Miley Cyrus
- "So Yesterday" – Hilary Duff
- "Complicated" – Avril Lavigne
- "So What" – P!nk
- "Work It" – Missy Elliott
- "If We Were A Movie" – Hannah Montana
- "Pon de Replay" – Rihanna
- "Promiscuous" – Nelly Furtado and Timbaland
- "Bossy" – Kelis ft. Too $hort
- "Too Little Too Late" – JoJo
- "Irreplaceable" – Beyoncé
- "Just Dance" – Lady Gaga
- "Disturbia" – Rihanna
- "TiK ToK" – Kesha
- "Glamorous" – Fergie
- "Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)" – Blu Cantrell
- "Miss Independent" – Kelly Clarkson
- "Bring Me To Life" – Evanescence
- "Put Your Records On" – Corinne Bailey Rae
- "Pump It" – Black Eyed Peas
- "Hey Ya!" – Outkast
- "Cry Me a River" – Justin Timberlake
- "The Sweet Escape" – Gwen Stefani
- "Teenage Dream" – Katy Perry
- "Hey There Delilah" – Plain White T’s
- "Gives You Hell" – The All-American Rejects
- "Sneakernight" – Vanessa Hudgens
- "Wake Up" – Hilary Duff
- "Your Love Is My Drug" – Kesha
- "Get the Party Started" – P!nk
- "American Boy" – Estelle
- "Ms. Jackson" – Outkast
- "Hot In Herre" – Nelly
- "I Gotta Feeling" – Black Eyed Peas
Listen to Our Early 2000s Nostalgia Playlist
