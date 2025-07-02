I’m a blush girly at heart. If there’s one thing I can’t leave the house without, it’s a nice, rosy finish on my cheeks to make me look alive. Give me color. Give me glow! Given my undying passion, I’ve tried countless blushes in my day. but there’s one blush – a cream blush in particular – that I truly can never shut up about.

Scroll on for my review of the best cream blush that delivers the perfect amount of color and glow!

Meet The Best Cream Blush I've Tried Meredith Holser Ever since discovering the sheer magic of cream makeup (especially for crafting a super glowy look), the Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream has become my number one go-to. I’ve nearly used up all of the product that came in my first palette, but I definitely have a new one on-lock in my makeup bag when I run out entirely. So, why cream blush? As much as I love powder blushes like the Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush (that still delivers really good color payoff), I find that cream blushes typically have a natural shiny sheen to them since they’re more fluid. I don’t rock with matte makeup much anymore, so this shininess is a must. I want to look hydrated and glowy – what more could a girl want? This Lip to Cheek Cream does it all for me.

How To Use Cream Blush Meredith Holser My favorite part about this cream blush is that it’s wildly easy to use – no makeup brushes here, mama! I just dip a few fingertips into it and pat it on my face. This allows me to control the application and use it super quickly for touch-ups when I’m on-the-go. More than anything, it’s impressively opaque (but buildable), so I can customize my glow.

The Best Cream Blush I Own Is Also Affordable Meredith Holser Another upside to the Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream’s opaqueness is that I really don’t need to use a ton of product to achieve my intended look. I’ve truly beat up my current palette, but have had it in my rotation for honestly – and don’t come for me – a couple of years now. For a $18 makeup product, I’ve taken advantage of not only the quality, but the affordability, too. I use the color Rosewood, which Undone Beauty describes as a “peachy red with warm undertones.” I find that the warmer side of this shade allows me to skip bronzer altogether, since it typically blends out to be a nice balance of both blush and bronzer. A blushy-bronze tone, if you will! Of course, I can only speak for my light, very white skin tone, so I’m unsure how it would pay off on darker skin.

Meredith Holser I can use the Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream on bare, SPF-prepped skin or on top of my base makeup (tinted moisturizer, concealer, and a bit of setting powder), and it still has the same effect. When I use it on my bare skin, it melts so satisfyingly into my moisturizer and sunscreen and doesn’t look patchy at all. I find that if I apply it over powder, I have to do a little bit (like, a tiny, tiny, tiny bit) of extra blending to make it look seamless. Regardless, I wear it every day and have not stopped obsessing.

Before / After Meredith Holser The Lip to Cheek Cream is infused with coconut extract which feels very moisturizing, plus the formula is entirely vegan and cruelty free – always a nice bonus! I don’t always use it on my lips, but when I do, I like to dab a little bit on, and it looks like the perfect natural wash. It’s just not always glossy like I like my lips to be!

My Final Verdict On The Best Cream Blush Amazon Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Palette The Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream is an absolute must-have if you’re looking for glowy makeup products. It’s easy to use and is highly customizable based on the amount of color you want on your cheeks. It’s the perfect compact to take on-the-go when you need a little extra oomph, and for $18, you really can’t beat it.

More Cream Blushes I Love Amazon e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick When I'm not dipping into the Undone Beauty blush, I have a few other cream blushes I like to use for a wash of color. First up is this stick from e.l.f., which is also super easy to use! This blendable blush wears very lightweight on my skin, and I always enjoy the little boost of shimmer it provides. It's also only $5 and comes in a ton of different colors!

Glossier Glossier Cloud Paint This Glossier blush is an OG of mine. Like the Undone Beauty blush, I only need to use a little bit of product to get a massive color payoff from the Cloud Paint. This color, Beam, suits me best, but Glossier provides a range of shades to find your perfect match. It's just $22 for 0.33 fluid ounces of product, which I find the value to be impeccable. I've carried this little tube around for years.

