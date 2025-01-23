Here's when you can watch our most-anticipated show for 2025!
We Finally Have A Release Date For Kate Hudson's 'Running Point' On Netflix — Our Most-Anticipated 2025 Show!
10 Things I Hate About You and The Office fans listen up! There's a new project coming to Netflix from Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling, and you NEED to know about it. Just like the best female-led TV shows, Running Point promises to be empowering, hilarious, and just a lot of fun. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new TV show — including the release date!
Here's everything you need to know about Running Point on Netflix!
What is 'Running Point' about?
Netflix
This new TV show follows Isla Gordon (played by Kate Hudson), who becomes President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team after a scandal means her brother has to retire. In the male-dominated world of sports, Isla will have to prove to everyone around her — her brothers, the board, and the fans — that she can balance work AND play.
When does 'Running Point' come out?
Netflix
Running Point is coming to Netflix in on February 27, 2025!
Who's in the 'Running Point' cast?
Netflix
Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.
Is there a trailer for 'Running Point' yet?
Netflix
There's no trailer yet, but we're definitely keeping our eye out for it!
