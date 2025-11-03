I'm obsessed with them.
Sabrina Carpenter & Joe Keery's Viral Flirty Moment Has Fans In A Tizzy — Watch It Now!
I try not to get too parasocial when it comes to keeping up with my favorite celebrities. But when Joe Keery showed up to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, and then was the celebrity guest she "arrested" during the show, I lost my mind at how much chemistry they have...especially since they weren't even standing beside each other! And I'm not the only one — basically everyone's shipping them now. But is there something actually going on between these two? Let's get to the bottom of it.
Keep reading to relive THAT moment between Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter, and for everything you need to know about a potential relationship between the two stars.
So, what's going on between Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery?
Sabrina Carpenter arresting DJO (Joe Keery) for ‘Juno’ at Austin City Limits.pic.twitter.com/05ekz2UQgq— Sabrina Carpenter Daily (@SCdailyupdates) October 5, 2025
It all started when Joe Keery showed up to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour in Austin on October 4. Sabrina has a running bit ahead of her hit song "Juno" where she pretends to arrest a celebrity audience member because they're "too hot" — and this particular night, Sabrina says, "Joe, it's actually cuffing season, I don't know if you know that."
And when Joe Keery sticks his hands out for Sabrina to cuff him, she continues, "You seem very eager, actually, this is so rare. Okay, you're the one. We did it Joe."
"HE WAS SO READY FOR THAT," one X user jokes, while another tweeted, "why I kinda ship them."
I'll tell you why. Because they're CUTE!
"wait them in a relationship would eat so hard….actor musician excellence," a third user tweeted.
i need joe keery to be the next man sabrina carpenter kills in a music video https://t.co/XG4Je6zE6N— dee (@spuffylovebot) October 6, 2025
Well, the whole situation got even more interesting when Sabrina was seen attending Joe Keery's (AKA Djo's) show during the Austin City Limits festival on October 10.
"Sabrina Carpenter literally just walked right by me headed backstage at Djo's ACL Night show," a DeuxMoi source said. "Did not make a stage appearance, so she was there to see him!"
These two now follow each other on Instagram AND the whole exchange comes after Joe mentioned how excited he was to see Sabrina at the Brit awards earlier this year. We don't have any official updates on whether these two have gone out, but when we find out, you'll be the first to know.
At the very least, I agree with the X user who tweeted, "i need joe keery to be the next man sabrina carpenter kills in a music video."
Who did Joe Keery date?
Joe Keery dated Maika Monroe from 2017 to 2022. He was also spotted with Chase Sui Wonders in the fall of 2023.
