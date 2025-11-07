The Grammy Nominations For 2026 Are Officially In! See Every Single Nominee Here

From Bruce Springsteen to Sabrina Carpenter, these are your nominees!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Scroll to see everyone who scored a Grammy nominations for 2026!
Record of the Year
- Bad Bunny - DTMF
- Billie Eilish - Wildflower
- Chappell Roan - The Subway
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out
- Justin Bieber - Swag
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Leon Thomas - Mutt
- Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
- Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia
Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny - DTMF
- Billie Eilish - Wildflower
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Huntr/x - Golden
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best New Artist
- Addison Rae
- Alex Warren
- Katseye
- Leon Thomas
- Lola Young
- The Marías
- Olivia Dean
- Sombr
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Blake Mills
- Cirkut
- Dan Auerbach
- Dijon
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Laura Veltz
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Chappell Roan - The Subway
- Justin Bieber - Daisies
- Lady Gaga - Disease
- Lola Young - Messy
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity
- Huntr/x - Golden
- Katseye - Gabriela
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 for 30
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber - Swag
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful
- Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
- Teddy Swims - I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure & Anderson .Paak - No Cap
- Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Kaytranada - Space Invader
- Skrillex - Voltage
- Tame Impala - End of Summer
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- PinkPantheress - Illegal
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
- Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- FKA twigs - Eusexua
- Fred Again.. - Ten Days
- PinkPantheress - Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale
- Skrillex - F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3
Best Remixed Recording
- The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake - Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)
- Huntr/x & David Guetta - Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)
- Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein - Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)
- Mariah Carey & Kaytranada - Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)
- Soul II Soul - A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)
Best Rock Performance
- Amyl and the Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That
- Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Turnstile - Never Enough
- Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II - Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)
Best Metal Performance
- Dream Theater - Night Terror
- Ghost - Lachryma
- Sleep Token - Emergence
- Spiritbox - Soft Spine
- Turnstile - Birds
Best Rock Song
- Hayley Williams - Glum
- Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be
- Sleep Token - Caramel
- Turnstile - Never Enough
- Yungblud - Zombie
Best Rock Album
- Deftones - Private Music
- Haim - I Quit
- Linkin Park - From Zero
- Turnstile - Never Enough
- Yungblud - Idols
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love
- The Cure - Alone
- Hayley Williams - Parachute
- Turnstile - Seein’ Stars
- Wet Leg - Mangetout
Best Alternative Music Album
- Bon Iver - SABLE, fABLE
- The Cure - Songs of a Lost World
- Hayley Williams - Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
- Tyler, the Creator - Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg - Moisturizer
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller - It Depends
- Justin Bieber - Yukon
- Kehlani - Folded
- Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)
- Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Durand Bernarr - Here We Are
- Lalah Hathaway - Uptown
- Ledisi - Love You Too
- Leon Thomas - Vibes Don’t Lie
- SZA - Crybaby
Best R&B Song
- Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller - It Depends
- Durand Bernarr - Overqualified
- Kehlani - Folded
- Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
- Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Bilal - Adjust Brightness
- Destin Conrad - Love on Digital
- Durand Bernarr - Bloom
- Flo - Access All Areas
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon - Come as You Are
Best R&B Album
- Coco Jones - Why Not More?
- Giveon - Beloved
- Ledisi - The Crown
- Leon Thomas - Mutt
- Teyana Taylor - Escape Room
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B - Outside
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice - Chains & Whips
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
- Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Fridayy & Meek Mill - Proud of Me
- JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack - Wholeheartedly
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- PartyNextDoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody - WeMaj
Best Rap Song
- Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice - The Birds Don’t Sing
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Glorilla - TGIF
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
- Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky
Best Rap Album
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out
- Glorilla - Glorious
- JID - God Does Like Ugly
- Kendick Lamar - GNX
- Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Marc Marcel - Black Shaman
- Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton - Pages
- Queen Sheba - A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)
- Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends - Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)
- Skillz - Words for Days, Vol. 1
Best Jazz Performance
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Windows (Live)
- Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield - Noble Rise
- Michael Mayo - Four
- Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber - All Stars Lead to You (Live)
- Samara Joy - Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - Elemental
- Michael Mayo - Fly
- Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber - Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
- Samara Joy - Portrait
- Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell - We Insist 2025!
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Branford Marsalis Quartet - Belonging
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Trilogy 3 (Live)
- John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade - Spirit Fall
- Sullivan Fortner - Southern Nights
- Yellowjackets - Fasten Up
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Christian McBride - Without Further Ado, Vol 1
- Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band - Lumen
- Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra - Basie Rocks!
- Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra - Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
- Sun Ra Arkestra - Lights on a Satellite
- The 8-Bit Big Band - Orchestrator Emulator
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Arturo O’Farrill - The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley
- Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro - A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
- Miguel Zenón Quartet - Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard
- Paquito D’Rivera - Madrid-New York Connection Band - La Fleur de Cayenne
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Ambrose Akinmusire - Honey From a Winter Stone
- Brad Mehldau - Ride into the Sun
- Immanuel Wilkins - Blues Blood
- Nate Smith - Live-Action
- Robert Glasper - Keys to the City Volume One
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Barbra Streisand - The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes in Angels?
- Jennifer Hudson - The Gift of Love
- Lady Gaga - Harlequin
- Laila Biali - Wintersongs
- Laufey - A Matter of Time
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Arkai - Brightside
- Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez - BEATrio
- Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
- Charu Suri - Shayan
- Gerald Clayton - Ones & Twos
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just in Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best Country Solo Performance
- Chris Stapleton - Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® the Movie)
- Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
- Shaboozey - Good News
- Tyler Childers - Nose on the Grindstone
- Zach Top - I Never Lie
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall of Fame
- Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used to Do
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song to Sing
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson - Trailblazer
- Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen
Best Country Song
- Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song to Sing
- Shaboozey - Good News
- Tyler Childers - Bitin’ List
- Zach Top - I Never Lie
Best Traditional Country Album
- Charley Crockett - Dollar a Day
- Lukas Nelson - American Romance
- Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman
- Willie Nelson - Oh What a Beautiful World
- Zach Top - Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Eric Church - Evangeline vs. the Machine
- Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
- Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns
- Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas
- Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter
Best American Roots Performance
- Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James
- I’m With Her - Ancient Light
- Jason Isbell - Crimson and Clay
- Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman - Lonely Avenue
- Mavis Staples - Beautiful Strangers
Best Americana Performance
- Jesse Welles - Horses
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter - Poison in My Well
- Mavis Staples - Godspeed
- Molly Tuttle - That’s Gonna Leave a Mark
- Sierra Hull - Boom
Best American Roots Song
- I’m With Her - Ancient Light
- Jason Isbell - Foxes in the Snow
- Jesse Welles - Middle
- Jon Batiste - Big Money
- Sierra Hull - Spitfire
Best Americana Album
- Jesse Welles - Middle
- Jon Batiste - Big Money
- Larkin Poe - Bloom
- Molly Tuttle - So Long Little Miss Sunshine
- Willie Nelson - Last Leaf on the Tree
Best Bluegrass Album
- Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia
- Billy Strings - Highway Prayers
- Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland
- Sierra Hull - A Tip Toe High Wire
- The Steeldrivers - Outrun
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Buddy Guy - Ain’t Done With the Blues
- Charlie Musselwhite - Look Out Highway
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush - Young Fashioned Ways
- Maria Muldaur - One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ - Room on the Porch
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Eric Gales - A Tribute to LJK
- Joe Bonamassa - Breakthrough
- Robert Randolph - Preacher Kids
- Samantha Fish - Paper Doll
- Southern Avenue - Family
Best Folk Album
- I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue
- Jason Isbell - Foxes in the Snow
- Jesse Welles - Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 - September 2024)
- Patty Griffin - Crown of Roses
- Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson - What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet - Live at Vaughan’s
- Kyle Roussel - Church of New Orleans
- Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band - For Fat Man
- Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band - Second Line Sunday
- Various Artists - A Tribute to the King of Zydeco
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar - Come Jesus Come
- Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts - Still (Live)
- Kirk Franklin - Do It Again
- Pastor Mike Jr. - Amen
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend - Church
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll - Hard Fought Hallelujah
- Darrel Walls & PJ Morton - Amazing
- Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake - I Know a Name
- Forrest Frank - Your Way’s Better
- Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. - Headphones
Best Gospel Album
- Darrel Walls & PJ Morton - Heart of Mine
- Tamela Mann - Live Breathe Fight
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Tasha
- Tye Tribbett - Only on the Road (Live)
- Yolanda Adams - Sunny Days
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Brandon Lake - King of Hearts
- Forrest Frank - Child of God II
- Israel & New Breed - Coritos, Vol. 1
- Lecrae - Reconstruction
- Tauren Wells - Let the Church Sing
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir - I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
- Candi Staton - Back to My Roots
- Gaither Vocal Band - Then Came the Morning
- The Isaacs - Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah
- Karen Peck & New River - Good Answers
Best Latin Pop Album
- Alejandro Sanz - ¿Y Ahora Qué?
- Andrés Cepeda - Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G - Tropicoqueta
- Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera
- Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- J Balvin - Mixteip
- Nicki Nicole - Naiki
- Trueno - EUB Deluxe
- Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Aterciopelados - Genes Rebeldes
- Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical - Astropical
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso - Papota
- Fito Páez - Novela
- Los Wizzards - Algorhythm
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Bobby Pulido - Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía - Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
- Carín León - Palabra de To’s (Seca)
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera - Mala Mía
- Grupo Frontera - Y Lo Que Viene
- Paola Jara - Sin Rodeos
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Alain Pérez - Bingo
- Gilberto Santa Rosa - Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
- Gloria Estefan - Raíces
- Grupo Niche - Clásicos 1.0
- Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Fotografías
Best Global Music Performance
- Angélique Kidjo - Jerusalema
- Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar - Daybreak
- Bad Bunny - Eoo
- Ciro Hurtado - Cantando en el Camino
- Shakti - Shrini’s Dream (Live)
- Yeisy Rojas - Inmigrante y Que?
Best African Music Performance
- Ayra Starr & Wizkid - Gimme Dat
- Burna Boy - Love
- Davido Featuring Omah Lay - With You
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & Love
- Tyla - Push 2 Start
Best Global Music Album
- Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar - Chapter III: We Return to Light
- Burna Boy - No Sign of Weakness
- Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia - Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
- Shakti - Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
- Siddhant Bhatia - Sounds of Kumbha
- Youssou N’Dour - Éclairer le monde - Light the World
Best Reggae Album
- Jesse Royal - No Place Like Home
- Keznamdi - Blxxd & Fyah
- Lila Iké - Treasure Self Love
- Mortimer - From Within
- Vybz Kartel - Heart & Soul
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Carla Patullo - Nomadica
- Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem - According to the Moon
- Chris Redding - The Colors in My Mind
- Jahnavi Harrison - Into the Forest
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Kuruvinda
Best Children’s Music Album
- Flor Bromley - Herstory
- Fyütch & Aura V - Harmony
- Joanie Leeds & Joya - Ageless: 100 Years Young
- Mega Ran - Buddy’s Magic Tree House
- Tori Amos - The Music of Tori and the Muses
Best Comedy Album
- Ali Wong - Single Lady
- Bill Burr - Drop Dead Years
- Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was...
- Nate Bargatze - Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
- Sarah Silverman - PostMortem
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Dalai Lama - Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
- Fab Morvan - You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
- Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
- Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir
- Trevor Noah - Into the Uncut Grass
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Various Artists - F1® the Album
- Various Artists - KPop Demon Hunters
- Various Artists - Sinners
- Various Artists - Wicked
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- John Powell - How to Train Your Dragon
- John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Wicked
- Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
- Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
- Theodore Shapiro - Severance: Season 2
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Austin Wintory - Sword of the Sea
- Gordy Haab - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires
- Wilbert Roget, II - Helldivers 2
- Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson - Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Never Too Late (From the Film “Elton John: Never Too Late”)
- Huntr/x - Golden
- Jayme Lawson - Pale, Pale Moon
- Miles Caton - I Lied to You
- Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be
- Rod Wave - Sinners
Best Music Video
- Clipse - So Be It
- Doechii - Anxiety
- OK Go - Love
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sade - Young Lion
Best Music Film
- Devo - Devo
- Diane Warren - Relentless
- John Williams - Music by John Williams
- Pharrell Williams - Piece by Piece
- Raye - Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Recording Package
- Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums
- Duran Duran - Danse Macabre: De Luxe
- Mac Miller - Balloonerism
- Mac Miller - The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
- OK Go - And the Adjacent Possible
- Tsunami - Loud Is As
- Various Artists - Sequoia
Best Album Cover
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Djo - The Crux
- Perfume Genius - Glory
- Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia
- Wet Leg - Moisturizer
Best Album Notes
- Amanda Ekery - Árabe
- Buck Owens and His Buckaroos - Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
- Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland - After the Last Sky
- Miles Davis - Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings
- Sly and the Family Stone - The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967
- Wilco - A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)
Best Historical Album
- Doc Pomus - You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
- Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
- Nick Drake - The Making of Five Leaves Left
- Various Artists - Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
- Various Artists - Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia
- Cam - All Things Light
- Japanese Breakfast - For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)
- Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - That Wasn’t a Dream
Best Engineered Album, Classica
- Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra - Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District
- The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst - Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
- Sandbox Percussion - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
- Third Coast Percussion - Standard Stoppages
- Trio Mediæval - Yule
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Morten Lindberg
- Sergei Kvitko
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Duckwrth - All American F--- Boy
- Justin Gray - Immersed
- Tearjerkers - Tearjerkers
- Trio Mediæval - Yule
- Various Artists - An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)
Best Instrumental Composition
- John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Train to Emerald City
- Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton - Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)
- Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra - Live Life This Day: Movement I
- Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz - First Snow
- Sierra Hull - Lord, That’s a Long Way
- Zain Effendi - Opening
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Cynthia Erivo - Be Okay
- Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf - A Child Is Born
- The Westerlies - Fight On
- The 8-Bit Big Band - Super Mario Praise Break
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Cody Fry - What a Wonderful World
- Jacob Collier - Keep an Eye on Summer
- Lawrence - Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)
- Nate Smith & Säje - Big Fish
- Seth MacFarlane - How Did She Look?
Best Orchestral Performance
- Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra - Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
- Esa-Pekka Salonen - San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements
- Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela - Ravel: Boléro, M. 81
- Michael Repper & National Philharmonic - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 - Ballade Op. 4 - Suites From “24 Negro Melodies”
- Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra - Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations
Best Opera Recording
- Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet - Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)
- American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan - Huang Ruo: An American Soldier
- Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Tesori: Grounded (Live)
- Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges - Jake Heggie: Intelligence
- Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly - O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead
Best Choral Performance
- Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon - Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved
- The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox - Requiem of Light
- Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson- Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World
- The Crossing & David Nally - David Lang: Poor Hymnal
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein - Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound - Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter
- Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon - Lullabies for the Brokenhearted
- Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski - Slavic Sessions - Slavic Sessions
- Neave Trio - La mer: French Piano Trios
- Third Coast Percussion - Standard Stoppages
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Adam Tendler - Inheritances
- Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper - Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies”
- Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm - Hope Orchestrated
- Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
- Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb - Alike - My Mother’s Dream
- Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs - Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano
- Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas - In This Short Life
- Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones - Black Pierrot
- Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber - Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
- Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier - Schubert Beatles
Best Classical Compendium
- Christina Sandsengen - Tombeaux
- Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi - Seven Seasons
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein - Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
- Sandbox Percussion - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
- Will Liverman - The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Christopher Cerrone - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
- Donnacha Dennehy - Dennehy: Land of Winter
- Gabriela Ortiz - Ortiz: Dzonot
- Shawn E. Okpebholo - Okpebholo: Songs in Flight
- Tania León - León: Raíces (Origins)
