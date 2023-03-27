These Celebs Got Tickets To The Eras Tour, And TBH We’re SO Jealous
I am not among the blessed that were able to get tickets to the Eras tour, but thanks to TikTok, it’s like I’m sitting front row for every single show. From the first night, my feed crawled with Eras tour outfit ideas (y’all got creative with them), “He let her drive the truck” video transitions, and close-ups of Taylor Swift's jaw-dropping dance choreo. There were also several celebrity sightings I scrolled by as the tour kicked off. I have to admit I’m pretty jealous of everyone who’s been attending Eras, even the celebs, but I’m grateful that I even get to experience it from a distance – and live vicariously through them. Here’s everyone that’s been spotted during the tour. Read on, and I’ll just be over here, crying in FOMO.
Emma Watson
@bethany_pendleton13 EMMMMMAAAAAAA 🥹#taylorswift#swifttok#erastour#vegaststheerastour#lasvegaststheerastour#lasvegas#taylornation#swiftie#theerastour#emmawatson#taylorsversion#greenscreen#harrypotter
Emma Watson was spotted having an absolute ball at the Eras Tour. Emma and Taylor have been longtime friends since meeting after a 2015 Swift show– since then, they've both spoken highly of each other in interviews, as any besties would.
@anna..paull
She was so nice 😭
This Swiftie had the most unexpected moment with the Harry Potter fave during her Eras bathroom break. “Tell me why Emma Watson is washing her hands next to me, in the Taylor Swift concert bathroom!”
Emma Roberts
@candido_lc Emma Roberts… aka Channel Oberin is a swiftie! @taylorswift @taylornation #taylorswift#erastour#vegaststheerastour#emmaroberts#channeloberlin#screamqueens#erastour#1989
I sadly don't have tickets to the show, so for now, I'll live vicariously through Emma Roberts: dressed in a flowy floral get-up, twirling and dancing to Taylor as she sings "Style" at the Eras Tour. She looks like she's having the time of her life, and I'm here for it.
Emma Stone
@byrorygilmore favourite swiftie - - #emmastone#erastour#taylorswift#fearless#midnights#midnightsalbum#stoneswift#emilyjeanstone#lalaland#taylorswifttour#taylorswiftconcert
Emma Stone was (understandably) losing her mind at the Glendale, AZ Eras show, and I resonate with all her arm-flailing and shameless dancing on a deep level.
@emmastoneishot never wanted to be somewhere so bad😪 #emmastone#taylorswift#erastour#fyp#concert#taylorswifttour#foryoupage
Clips of Emma Stone jamming out to "Love Story," "Karma," "You Belong With Me," and "Fearless" surfaced on almost immediately TikTok after the show.
Danielle Haim
@allielemmm Emma Stone, Laura Dern and Danielle Haim 🥹 #theerastourglendale#taylorswift#theerastour
Danielle Haim, from musical sister trio HAIM, was spotted at the Eras Tour with Laura Dern and Emma Stone. The squad was clad in neon feather boas and plastic cowgirl hats. If that's not living your best life, I don't know what is.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern attended the Eras Tour with her kids, Ellery and Jaya. She looks a *tad* different from her "Bejeweled" stepmother music video character, but we're happy to see Dern enjoying herself. 😉
Special Guest Performers for The Eras Tour
The Holy Trinity of Emmas and more of our favorite girlies aren't the only celebs showing up and showing out for the Eras tour. Taylor brought out a few artists to accompany the shows thus far, and we can't wait to see her guest list grow as the tour continues.
Marcus Mumford
@inbluejaywayy WHY WAS I NOT THERE IMMA CRY OMFG @taylorswift #VegasTsTheErasTour#taylorswift#taylornation#swiftie#swifttok#lasvegas#tstheerastour
Ms. Swift plucked Marcus Mumford from up her sleeve to sing a tug-at-your-heartstrings duet of "cowboy like me" on her Las Vegas tour stop. Mumford sings backing vocals on the recorded version of the song, but his on-stage appearance at the Eras tour (and the track even being on the setlist) was a total surprise to fans.
Beabadoobee
Indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee pulled up to the second Vegas show of Eras tour. She sang "Glue Song" and "the perfect pair" as part of her opening set, and we even have Bea to thank for Taylor playing "Our Song" that very evening.
@gnocchi500#duet with @taylorswift
Beabadoobee is a Swiftie, confirmed.
