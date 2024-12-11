OMG I Think Shawn Mendes Just Finally Spoke On THOSE Sabrina Carpenter & Camila Cabello Love Triangle Rumors
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Shawn Mendes is in a chatty mood lately, seemingly opening up about a lot of rumors these days — including those viral Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello love triangle rumors. The controversy between this trio is all anyone could talk about during the 2024 VMAs, and now Shawn is ready to talk about it...sort of. On John Mayer's latest SiriusXM show, the singer shared some tidbits that seem to be about the alleged triangle. Here's what the singer had to say!
Scroll down to read what Shawn Mendes potentially just said about THAT Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello situation...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
During John Mayer's SiriusXM radio show, How's Life, Shawn Mendes told a slightly vague — but honestly very specific, if you ask me — story about a complicated romantic situation he was in once. He explained that he was "with someone" but he told them that he was going to go hangout with his ex because he had some "unresolved feelings."
The "Stitches" singer continued, saying, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.” While nobody ever wants to hurt people — whether they're romantically involved or not — it's honestly inevitable at times, so this is a really apt lesson for Shawn to learn (and share).
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Useful platitudes aside, it's not lost on us that this story seems to coincide with the rampant rumors revolving around Shawn, Sabrina, and Camila. According to ELLE, Sabrina and Shawn were spotted out together a ton in 2023, even leaving a Miley Cyrus release party together one night. However, they allegedly split due to Shawn and Camila getting back together.
The timelines between the two relationships are definitely fuzzy, and now it seems like that fact's not lost on Shawn either. Hopefully these lessons he took away from all this have helped him make amends and everyone move on.
...But I'd be lying if I didn't say I'm definitely curious to see what Sabrina and Camila's group chats with their girlfriends look like right now. 🤭
