I never shut up about Marvel, and I will continue to talk about it because my girl Sadie Sink is joining Spider-Man 4! Sources tell Deadline that the Stranger Things actress (who's starring in Broadway's John Proctor Is The Villain this spring) is set to join Tom Holland in his new superhero movie. Here's everything we know — from an absolute fangirl you can trust.

Sadie Sink will have a "significant" role in 'Spider-Man 4.' Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is set to start filming in the summer of 2025, and Deadline reports that Sadie's role is "significant." Brit + Co reached out to Sony and Sadie Sink's reps for comment. While we don't have any official news on the specifics of Sadie's character, considering the movie comes a couple of months after 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, I think there are a few characters Sadie would knock out of the park.

Is Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey?

With Sadie Sink's red hair, she would make a perfect variant for Zendaya's MJ (who is, herself, a version of Mary Jane from the comics). But with her sunny disposition and confidence, I could totally see her as Gwen Stacy too. My lead theory surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is that the characters we know so well will wind up in another universe — and could finally bring the X-Men into the MCU. Even before Sadie's casting was confirmed, the leading rumor was that she'd join the MCU as Jean Grey/Phoenix, a role held by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner in previous X-Men adaptations. And this is the role I hope we see her in! Spider-Man fans will remember that No Way Home ended by erasing Peter Parker's existence from the world...but if Peter meets characters from another world (ahem, Jean), or if all our favorite heroes wind up in another world, the spell shouldn't affect them. And fighting to get back home is exactly the kind of theme I'd love to see in Spider-Man 4.

