Here's what the actress shared for her former co-star.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors 'Buffy' Little Sister Michelle Trachtenberg: "I Will Always Love You"

sarah michelle gellar michelle trachtenberg tribute
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleFeb 27, 2025
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late Michelle Trachtenberg after she passed away on February 26, 2205 — and her former TV big sister, Sarah Michelle Gellar, just shared her own emotional post. The actresses played sisters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Joss Whedon's cult classic fantasy series that ran from 1997 to 2003. And now, Sarah paid tribute to her on-screen little sister with a carousel of sweet photos and an emotional Buffy reference. This is what she shared.

Here's what Sarah Michelle Gellar said about Buffy co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg:

sarah michelle gellar michelle trachtenberg

Instagram/sarahmgellar

The post featured a slideshow of photos from Buffy, as well as snapshots of the two of them throughout their lives. Michelle was 15 years old when she joined the cast in 2000, and the carousel of photos really capture how these two grew up together the three years they were on set with each other.

Sarah captioned the post, “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you"

Sarah's moving words are a direct reference to her time with Michelle on Buffy. The quote comes from this emotional scene, but Sarah altered it to be about her late friend and former co-star.

Unfortunately, this loss comes on the heels of another Buffy co-star's passing — Shannen Doherty died on July 13, 2024 after battling cancer for years. Sarah's emotional tribute to Shannen was heartbreaking, starting with, "How can you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?"

We hope Sarah — and all of Michelle's family, friends, and fans — is able to take care of herself while she mourns this tragedy.

