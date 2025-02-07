These 20 Movies Turning 20 This Year Make Us Feel Old AF

2005 was nothing short of iconic. It was the year Paris Hilton gave Juicy Couture tracksuits a second wind (not that they needed one), the iPod Nano hit the scene and became a must-have for every music lover, low-rise jeans reigned supreme, and so much more. It’s a nostalgic gut punch to think it was all 20 years ago.

That said, we’ll always have movies that serve as a time traveling device in the times we yearn to relive the early 2000s. And lucky for you, I’ve rounded up the perfect list.

Here are 20 movies that are somehow turning 20 years old in 2025!

1. Pride & Prejudice Focus Features The infamous hand flex – you know it, I know it – is ringing in its 20th birthday, but let’s be real, it will never get old. Pride & Prejudice is 2005’s Bridgerton: a romantic film that takes place in the 19th century, because for some reason, there’s something about a romance specifically in the 1800s that gets people going.

2. ​Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox Three years after the clone wars, Anakin embraces the dark side. Revenge of the Sith marked the last of the Star Wars prequel series as we knew it. At the time, fans of the mega-successful franchise thought it was the end of an era (it really was, to some extent). Fast forward to 2025, after Disney bought the franchise and released another trilogy, and we’re constantly inundated with Star Wars content. If only someone could time travel back and let fans know it’ll be okay.

3. Hitch Columbia Pictures I think everyone can agree that the early 2000s was the peak of rom-coms, and Hitch is a testament to that. It’s a tale as old as time: a dating coach simultaneously falling in love while helping a client. Where’s the conflict, you may ask? Well, of course, said dating coach’s techniques (in Hitch’s case, Will Smith) don't seem to work on his love interest.



4. ​The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Warner Bros. Pictures The only thing tighter than a pair of jeans that don’t fit you like they used to is a close friendship between women. America Ferrera and Blake Lively were just two of 2005’s pop culture icons, both of whom lead this legendary movie and mark the start of their soon-to-be massively successful careers. Thank you, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

5. ​The 40 Year-Old Virgin Universal Pictures Not only was Steve Carrell killing it in his groundbreaking role as Michael Scott in The Office (wow, I miss 2005), he was also pumping out movies film lovers now consider staples in their Letterboxd round-up, The 40 Year-Old Virgin being one. Because what’s more comical (and kind of wholesome?) about a dorky 40 year-old who hasn’t lost his virginity yet — mainly because he opts for action figures and movies over women?

6. Brokeback Mountain Focus Features Every year there’s a film that challenges societal norms, and in 2005, Brokeback Mountain did just that. Its influence still resonates, and (in 2025 lingo) the movie is that girl, and will forever be that girl. Set in 1963, Brokeback Mountain follows the 20-year love affair between a cowboy and ranch hand in a time where the world refuses to let them be together. Yup, grab the tissues for this one.

7. ​The Family Stone 20th Century Fox While I’m no casting director (duh), I’d like to think if any film was looking for a charming, attractive brunette man with a killer smile in the early 2000s (am I giving myself away too much?), they’d immediately cast Luke Wilson. I mean, am I wrong? The Family Stone is a pinnacle 2005 movie full of Luke Wilson and the Queen of the era, Sarah Jessica Parker falling in love — wait for it — during Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Meredith's visit to her boyfriend’s family. Enter Luke Wilson to come in as the laidback brother who sweeps her off her feet!

8. ​Mr. & Mrs. Smith 20th Century Fox/Regency Mr. & Mrs. Smith find themselves in quite the conundrum when they learn 5 years into their marriage that they’re both spies and their next imminent mission is to kill each other. Wowwee! Fun fact: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt famously met on this set, giving us years of drama to come as one of the most notable celeb couples to date.

9. ​Sky High Walt Disney Pictures Think Hogwarts but for superheroes – Sky High is a high school quite literally in the sky where teens learn how to become superheroes. If you haven’t seen Sky High and are a child of this era, you have a duty to. That’s all.

10. ​Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Warner Bros. Pictures Harry’s name is mysteriously drawn for the dangerous TriWizard tournament, and if you think you’re having a bad day, Harry's gets worse when Lord Voldemort also makes his return. At the time, this was one of the most-anticipated films of the year, with fans standing in line outside theaters, books in hand, anxiously awaiting to see what ended up being the second top-grossing film of 2005.

11. ​The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media Four siblings are sent away to a countryside house for safety in the midst of World War II. While there, the curious sibling of the bunch finds a wardrobe that transports them to another world called Narnia. This film devastated 7 year-old Danielle, and quite frankly, devastates 26 year-old Danielle all the same. Lucky for us insert cry emoji, Greta Gerwig is directing a new adaptation, further fueling my obsession with the franchise.

12. Batman Begins Warner Bros. Pictures We have Batman Begins to thank for setting the stage for allsuperhero movies going forward – I’m looking at you MCU. Its gritty realism, reinvention of the character itself, and serious tone influenced the superhero genre for years to come.

13. ​Fantastic Four 20th Century Fox Four astronauts are struck by cosmic rays while on a mission in space. When they return to earth they have fantastical powers, but it wouldn’t be a superhero movie without a villain, thus introducing us to Victor von Doom. Hate it or love it, Fantastic Four brought Marvel's iconic superhero team to the big screen for the first time in a live-action film, reigniting an interest and love for Marvel films. After all, my man, Pedro Pascal, wouldn’t have any references for his new role if it weren’t for this film.

14. ​Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Warner Bros. Pictures A child tormented by his overbearing, chocolate-hating dentist dad grows up to be a chocolate maker. While taking five (un)lucky children on a mystical, life-altering tour of his chocolate factory, Willy Wonka gets flashbacks back to his childhood. Whether you find this film traumatizing or full of whimsy, or uncomfortably both, it is a fact that it’s turning 20 this year. Timothée Chalamet got ahead of himself and celebrated early for us all, taking on the role of the neurotic chocolate maker in 2023’s Wonka. Oh, how time flies.

15. ​Herbie Fully Loaded Walt Disney Pictures We’ve got another overprotective father trope, but this one makes a tad more sense than Mister Wonka’s. A girl who wants to become a NASCAR driver finds herself stuck at a crossroads (pun intended) with her former racer dad, who’d rather see her take a safer job. If you want a peak 2005 live-action Disney movie with none other than Lindsay Lohan, look no further. Jokes aside, this movie will be forever ingrained in my memory, for better or worse.

16. Madagascar Dreamworks Animation Just when we thought Universal Studios had thought of it all, they gave us Madagascar, an animated animal film that follows a group of pampered New York City zoo animals who find themselves thrust into the jungles of Madagascar. This flick has stuck with everyone since its release — which really means it's lent us a plethora of memes and TikTok trends. Don’t be fooled, it really is a great watch that also revived Reel to Real’s 1994 hit “I Like to Move It.”

17. ​Million Dollar Baby Warner Bros. Pictures This may be the closest we’ll see Clint Eastwood playing a character that actually cares, but don’t be fooled, he still plays a tough-as-nails boxing trainer that stumbles upon Maggie, a young-girl looking to learn boxing from him. The two form a tight-knit relationship…and that’s all I’ll say without spoiling anything. Hilary Swank delivers a career best in this powerful boxing movie. This film is timeless, in that it will always make you cry.

18. ​The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D Miramax Films/Dimension Films A young boy’s fantasy world, and those that live in it, become reality when his once “imaginary” friends need help saving their planet. Twilight producers saw this film with a baby-faced Taylor Lautner and really thought “yep, this is our Jacob.”

19. Cheaper by the Dozen 2 20th Century Fox The Baker family head on a lakeside vacation in this second installment of Cheaper by the Dozen. While it doesn’t live up to its predecessor, Cheaper by the Dozen 2 hits the nostalgia button hard. There is no denying its influence on girls born in the late ’90s (me).

20. ​Ice Princess Walt Disney Pictures Looking back, this is a classic trope, but I was sat for it – a girl who's pressured to go to Harvard, but would rather pursue her passion for figure skating. Again, if there was ever a very niche movie that had a chokehold on my childhood, it was Ice Princess. I was checking ice-skating books out of my school library left and right. There was no one stopping me – that’s why I have only myself to blame for my failed skating career. What can I say? Michelle Trachtenberg made it look easy.

