In heartbreaking news, actress Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at age 39. According to PEOPLE, the Gossip Girl and Buffy star was declared deceased on February 26, 2025 by EMS. The NYPD initially told PEOPLE that "criminality is not suspected," but now we know the late star's official cause of death. Here's what we know about the tragic events.

Everything we know about Michelle Trachtenberg's devastating death — including the cause:

Jemal Countess/Getty Images On February 26, 2025, sources told the New York Post that Michelle Trachtenberg's mother found her at 1 Columbus Place at around 8:00am. PEOPLEnoted that police received a 911 call at around 8:00am, and made their way to the residential building in NYC. The NYPD said that police found Michelle (described as the "39-year-old female") to be "unconscious and unresponsive." Once EMS arrived and assessed the situation, they officially pronounced her dead at the scene. At the time, the New York City Medical Examiner had yet to determine Michelle's cause of death. According to the New York Post , the Ice Princess actress recently had a liver transplant, and sources told them she died of "natural causes." ABC News also noted that the death could be due to post-transplant complications. NBC reported that Michelle's representative said, "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time." Now, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner has officially confirmed that Michelle passed away due to complications from diabetes. Michelle is best known for starring in roles such as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, as well as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Other notable roles included Harriet (Harriet the Spy), Maggie (17 Again), Casey Carlyle (Ice Princess), and Jenny (Eurotrip).

Instagram/edwestwick Former Gossip Girlcostar, Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) posted his condolences for Michelle's passing. He wrote on Instagram, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers 🙏🤍" Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girlco-creators, shared a joint statement about Michelle. "We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented," they said. "Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."

Instagram/chacecrawford Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald, Gossip Girl) posted a moving tribute to Michelle on Instagram, too. He shared three snaps with his former costar, and captioned the post with, "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️" Gossip Girl matriarch, Kelly Rutherford (Lily van der Woodsen) also shared an image of Michelle on her Instagram story. She captioned the post with "🤍🤍🤍🕊️" And Taylor Momsen, the ever-iconic Jenny Humphrey, shared another photo of Michelle to her Instagram story as well. She wrote on the post, "One of a kind 💔"

Instagram/alysonhannigan Michelle's former Buffy costars also shared their sympathies for the star's death. James Marsters (Spike) told PEOPLE, "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her." Alyson Hannigan posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, sharing pictures with Michelle from over the years. She wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends." 20th Century Fox released a statement saying, "Michelle touched a generation of television fans throughout her career, including in her unforgettable role as the independent and strong-willed Dawn Summers in Buffy." (via NBC) Meanwhile, David Boreanaz (Angel) wrote on his Instagram story, "So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

Instagram/kimcattrall Sex and the Citystar, Kim Cattrall shared her own message on Instagram. She posted a photo of the two of them, with the caption reading, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔" Kim played Michelle's skating coach in the Disney film, Ice Princess. Rosie O'Donnell — who starred alongside Michelle in Harriet the Spy — told Us Weeklythat this is "heartbreaking." She said, "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped." Michelle's Holiday for Love costar, Melissa Gilbert posted on Instagram as well. She shared a still from the movie and wrote,"Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another…..my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so… @michelletrachtenberg #ripsweetgirl" Leslie Mann, Michelle's 17 Again costar, posted an image with she and Michelle to her Instagram story. She shared, "I will miss you, Michelle ❤️" And SNL star Kenan Thompson wrote on Instagram, "Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! 🙏🏾 Check on your people!!! ❤️" This story is still unfolding, but our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fans.

