Blake Lively Shares Moving Tribute To Late Michelle Trachtenberg: "She Was Electricity"

Gossip Girlstar, Michelle Trachtenberg passed away on February 26, 2025 — and Blake Lively just paid tribute to her former co-star. Since the tragic news dropped, Michelle's friends continue to pour out support and love, all sharing stories, memories, and more of the late actress. And now, Blake is joining them to honor her friend with a moving tribute on her Instagram story. This is what she had to say.

Instagram/blakelively

Blake Lively and Michelle Trachtenberg were both 2000s teen icons in their own rights, but they shared screen time on cult favorite, Gossip Girl. Blake and Michelle played Serena van der Woodsen and Georgina Sparks, respectively, two frenemies that wreak havoc on every Upper East Side bar they stepped foot in.

In her Instagram story, Blake shared a still from their time on the show together. She wrote, "This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed."

"Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," she continued. "And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details."

Blake then noted that Michelle "was a kind person, through and through," — definitely the mark of a good friend.

The It Ends With Us star shared, "Time passes. You take for grated that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday."

"Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle," she said. "May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

The tribute is incredibly beautiful, to say the least. We hope all of Michelle's family, friends, and fans are taking care of themselves today and always.