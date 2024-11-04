Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Are "Good At Avoiding" This Controversial Celeb Experience
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
If you grew up during the 90s, chances are you're very familiar with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Besides David and Victoria Beckham, this couple is the reason most millennials believe that love really can last 'forever.' They're both well-respected actors who've starred in cult favorites like I Know What You Did Last Summer and She's All That, plus Sarah starred in the cult-classic show Buffy, The Vampire Slayer. Knowing they've cracked the relationship longevity code brings a smile to this millennial's face.
Can't help but fangirl over Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. either? Let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit their relationship timeline!
Kevin Winters/Getty Images
1997: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr.'s First Introduction
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. officially met while they were working on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, as reported by People. That's something I never really considered back then so this news makes my heart sing! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love watching it even though it's a killer flick.
1999: Sarah Makes a Quick Appearance in She's All That
Claire Greeneway/Getty Images
January 2000: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr.'s First Date
The funny thing about their first date is that they weren't actually planning on going on one. They were just friends at the time and a last-minute cancellation turned into something more. Sarah told People Now, " "We were friends for a very long time. We'd had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go," she recalled.
April 2001: Their Accidental First Date Leads to an Engagement
Fate must've known something Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. didn't because they ended up getting engaged during the spring of 2001. ABC News shared that they announced the news during Gellar's birthday party.
Kevin Winters/Getty Images
September 2002: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Make It Official
The beautiful couple said "I Do" during a lovely ceremony in Mexico, according to People. Their friend Cathy Waterman — designer of their wedding bands — said, "They're on the same channel" and "This is one in which you go, 'This is going to last.'"
I'm sure she's glad to know her prediction has been proven many times over!
Kevin Winters/Getty Images
April 2009 — September 2009: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Enter Parenthood
In 2009 Sarah Michelle and Freddie Prinze Jr. not only announced they were preparing to welcome their first child, but they later did just that. Their daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze was born right before summer ended and we can only imagine how overjoyed the couple was.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
April 2012: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Announce Their Second Pregnancy
Three years after announcing they were expecting their first child, People found out the couple were ready to expand with the announcement of their second pregnancy. A source reportedly said, "They love their little girl more than anything in the world and know that love will only multiply."
September 2012: Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Birth To a Son
Chris Weeks:Liason
September 2017: The Couple Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage
Time flies when you're having fun love each other which brings a smile to my face when thinking about Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Sarah actually shared a touching video on Instagram that perfectly captured the happy couple throughout the years. Each photo in the video includes the year it was taken which really puts their relationship into perspective.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT
November 2019: Freddie Prinze, Jr. Opens Up About His Love For Cooking
It's long been rumored that women are the only ones who enjoy cooking, but that's not the case for Sarah Michelle Gellar. Freddie Prinze, Jr. told People in 2019 that he's the one who throws down in the kitchen. "It's never a hassle for me to cook dinner because I like it," he freely admitted.
This is so similar to my household because I know how to cook enough to survive, but I prefer to let my S.O. plan our meals. Sorry, not sorry!
Paul Hiffmeyer/Getty Images for Disney Enterprises, Inc.
October 2022: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Are All About Their Kids Enjoying Their Youth
If you think this couple wants their children actively on social media, think again. She opened up about one of the rules she and Freddie have in place that seem worlds away from what's considered the 'norm.' "Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," she told So Mini Ways, Yahoo's Parenting series.
I know some people feel that kids should have access to things, but I'm on the fence about it now that I have a toddler. I remember what it's like having unlimited and unchecked access to the internet so I'm not sure if I'd want my kids to come across some of the things I did.
It may be controversial, but I applaud Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. for making this decision.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+
January 2023: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Hit the Red Carpet for Wolf Pack
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm
September 2023: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Celebrate 21 Years of Married Life
I can't believe I'm typing this, but Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. celebrated 21 years of marriage last year. That means this couple has been going strong for two decades!
Sarah took to Instagram again to celebrate their love with a throwback picture from their wedding day on Instagram and my jaw is still on the floor.
If you need more proof that the couple are still very much in love, here's a more recent pic that Sarah shared on Instagram from earlier in the year. She's "Still celebrating and spoiling" Freddie years later, and I think it goes without saying that he loves it there.
Sigh the bar has been set HIGH, and I can't wait to see how they continue to grow with time.
November 2024: Freddie Prinze, Jr. Reveals The One Celebrity Experience They're "Good At Avoiding"
Despite the fact that paparazzi love to see (and often follow) celebrity couples, Freddie just revealed how he and Sarah have been able to keep things low-key. When Oldish's podcast co-host Randy Spelling asked how they stay out of the public — and how intentional they have to be to keep a low profile — Freddie said it's "by choice," and that "you can control it to a certain degree."
"I don't know how deliberate [others] are in trying to avoid that BS," he said on the podcast. "I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it."
Need more news about celebrity couples? Follow us on Facebook!
Lead image via Claire Greeneway/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.