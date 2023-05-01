Get Ready For Takeoff: The Music Video For Harry Styles' "Satellite" Lands May 3
“Satellite” is officially the next single from Harry Styles’ 2022 Grammy-winning album “Harry’s House,” with a music video to drop May 3. The video announcement for the interstellar tune totally threw fans off orbit, though — the official @HSHQpromo post features a robotic figure that looks very similar to Disney’s WALL-E. Now that we can’t unsee it, we’ll be spinning out waiting for the music video to reveal the story behind Harry’s track 11. Here’s everything we know about “Satellite” so far!
Official Previews for Harry Styles' "Satellite" Music Video
The official account for all things Harry on Instagram posted an announcement for the music video on April 30. The image outlines a robotic, satellite-looking figure against a starry sky. Another piece of promotional materialpictures the robot wheeling around a bleak landscape.
Image via hshq/Instagram
Fans were quick to connect the dots between the announcement and Disney's WALL-E.
The robot fans are welcomingly naming 'Stomper' (likely after Harry's famous on-stage stomps) can be seeing crawling across the ceiling when you stream "Satellite" on Spotifymobile. (video via Harry Styles/Spotify/Meredith Holser)
When will the "Satellite" music video drop?
Harry Styles’ music video for “Satellite” will come out on May 3, 2023.
The Best Fan Reactions to Harry Styles' "Satellite" Music Video
as it was song of the summer 2022 satellite song of the summer 2023 pic.twitter.com/Cqne5EHXjS— american whore 🪐 (@hrrsue) April 29, 2023
"Harry's House" was released on May 20, 2022, so with this new music video, fans have been anticipating new content from Harry for almost an entire year.
harry styles - satellite (official video) 😭pic.twitter.com/zvAj7NHvKw— moonᴴ satellite 🛰 (@lwtestyles) April 30, 2023
The similarities between "Satellite" and WALL-E are hilarious, and TBH, clips from the movie fit right in with the song.
harry styles rehearsing for satellite mv🛰🪐 pic.twitter.com/UF1qF1l8Lm— MARY🪐 (@aotywinnner) April 29, 2023
Styles sings, "spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in..."
Listen to "Satellite" by Harry Styles
