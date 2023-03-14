12 Of Zendaya’s Best Outfits In Honor Of Law Roach’s 12 Years As Her Stylist
On March 14, celebrity stylist Law Roach announced that he’s retiring from the fashion industry. “My Cup is empty,” he says in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone [who has] supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”
Roach is known for making waves over the last few years thanks to his architectural and design-oriented eye — his choices are bold, beautiful, and all of his clients look like walking pieces of art. One client who constantly makes headlines for her looks (and is a personal B+C fave) is actress Zendaya, who started working with Roach in 2011. In honor of his career, and their sweet bond, we wanted to round up some of our favorite looks from over the years.
Law Roach And Zendaya's Best Looks
Zendaya's green and black look (paired with her already-iconic bob) was the talk of the internet at the 2023 NAACP Awards. We're obsessed with how the bright green offsets the simplicity of the dress.
For the 2022 Valentino Collection, Law Roach dressed the actress in head-to-toe Barbie pink. The chunky, retro silhouettes mixed with the ultra-modern shade immediately went viral, as well as Zendaya's engaging and fluid modeling style.
Considering this ensemble (for the 2016 Golden Globes) is one of our favorite carpet looks of all time, we had to include it in this list! The lush, textured fabric. The romantic red. The voluminous tiers. We'll never get over it.
With multiple colors, textures, and silhouettes all in one, this sweatshirt-dress combo is a work of art. Nude pumps and minimal jewelry let the dress take center stage.
This multicolored number (which Zendaya wore to the 2021 BET Awards) pays homage to the dress Beyoncé wore to the 2003 show. Enough said.
The electric update to Cinderella's dress at the 2019 Met Gala signaled Zendaya's move from Disney media to more adult roles like Euphoria. We're also big fans of her 2018 Joan of Arc lookand 2016 sun outfit.
This '60s-inspired outfit screams Jackie O. In addition to the feminine jewelry and bow neckline, we love Roach's playful attention to details like polka dot heels and a voluminous silhouette.
For her history-making win at the 2020 Emmy Awards, where she became the youngest actress to win Best Actress in a Drama, Zendaya wore this gorgeous, textured dress with beading, a deep V-neck, cheeky cutouts, and polkadots. It's somehow doing all of the things in the chicest way possible.
Law Roach is excellent at putting together dramatic looks, but he's equally talented at creating simple looks that still turn heads. A romantic A-line dress get a unique update with a scooped neckline and bohemian frills. The drop earrings and white heels (plus the fact that the dress is pink) add just the right amount of femininity.
Zendaya was giving DC villain Poison Ivy at the 2019 Emmy's. The boning on the corseted bodice is the perfect focal point, while the satin train and velvet shoes provide a textural contrast that you don't even realize at first glance because of their seamless flow.
Law Roach's headline-making look at the 2015 Academy Awards reminds us just how much we love white dresses — especially when they feature a structured yet sweeping fabric overlay. Keep the accessories to a minimum to let the look and her locks stand out.
This outfit is an oldie but a goodie. Worn to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2016, it highlights something that Zendaya and Law Roach do best: bringing contrasting aesthetics together. Edgy leather pants and a classy bow top are a match made in Heaven.
Featured image via Gilbert Flores / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!