These Italian Savory Hand Pies Will Be A *Huge* Hit For The Holidays
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If there's one type of food I love, it’s finger foods. They’re small! They’re cute! They’re tasty! Plus, they make for superb snacking during the holidays – which is exactly why I need to share this recipe for savory hand pies with you ahead of the Christmas season.
These savory hand pies are very full of Italian flavor, letting vegan sausage, mozzarella cheese, and fresh rosemary shine bright – once you make a batch, you’ll be making them as a Christmas appetizer for years to come. Step up your Christmas dinner game by adding these savory hand pies to your repertoire. Here’s how to make ‘em!
Ingredients For Holiday-Ready Italian Savory Hand Pies
The ingredients for this recipe are fairly simple and easy to find in the store. You don’t have to make it vegan, either, if you don’t want to. The Plant Provisions sausage is instrumental in getting deep flavors, though, so I wouldn’t recommend skipping it.
- 1 package of vegan pie crusts
- 4 Plant Provisions Italian Sausage links
- 1 medium-sized potato, peeled and diced into small cubes
- 1/2 cup diced bell peppers (any color you prefer)
- 1/2 cup shredded vegan mozzarella cheese
- Fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil, for sautéing
How To Make Italian Savory Hand Pies
To make these Italian savory hand pies, you’ll start by cooking the filling in a skillet then folding it into small crusts to bake in the oven for 15 minutes. The original recipe plates the hand pies open-faced, but you can experiment with the exact folding technique you prefer.
- Cook your sausages in a small, non-stick skillet over medium heat while rotating them for about seven minutes. You want them to cook until lightly browned on each side. Remove and slice when cool.
- In the same skillet, add a little more olive oil if needed, then add the diced potatoes and bell peppers. Sauté until the potatoes are tender and lightly golden. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat, and let cool slightly.
- Make your hand pies. Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the pie crust and cut into four small circles, about 4-5 inches in diameter. Add the bites of potato and peppers to the pie crust, then fold up the edges to crimp slightly.
- Place the hand pies on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with a little olive oil for a golden finish. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and add slices of the sausages and top with cheese. Bake for 5 more minutes until the cheese is melted and the pie crust is golden.
- Garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs, then serve.
Recipe + photography via Plant Provisions.
