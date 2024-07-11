Seersucker Is Everything This Summer — Here Are 19 Finds For Your Home And Closet
Seersucker is a classic summer fabric – a little bit preppy, a little bit puckered, and a favorite in both fashion and home decor. The name actually derives from Persian, meaning "milk and sugar," which refers to its smooth and textured stripes. So cute, right?
Traditionally, you’ll see seersucker in pastel suits, dresses, and blazers, but this season you’ll see it in earthier tones and checkered patterns. Its charm extends to home decor too, bringing a light and airy feel to your coastal and cottagecore aesthetic. Bonus: seersucker requires minimal ironing and is a highly breathable fabric, making it ideal for warm weather. Here are 19 ways to wear and decorate with seersucker.
Seersucker Home Decor
Schoolhouse
Schoolhouse Seersucker Check Duvet Cover
Schoolhouse perfectly captures the New England preppy aesthetic with this Seersucker Check Duvet in a happy yellow.
Piglet
Piglet Pear Seersucker Pillowcases
Piglet has become one of my favorite home brands, so I was excited to find these Seersucker Stripe Cotton Pillowcases in a pear color on sale. The crinkled texture is on one side and a smooth cotton percale on the other side, all made in Portugal from 100% sustainably sourced cotton that is also OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified. They're perfect for mixing and matching!
Mosey Me
Mosey Me Mango Seersucker Quilt Cover
I am in love with this mango + lilac color combo. These sheets and quilt cover were designed in Melbourne and responsibly made in India, where seersucker originates from.
Zara
Zara Striped Seersucker Duvet
Add seersucker to your neutral or Nancy Meyers-inspired decor with this stripey, 200 thread count set.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Finley Seersucker Napkins, Set of 4
For a colorful twist, these seersucker cotton napkins are a darling addition to your summer table. They have a hand-crocheted edge and come in an 18-inch square.
Seersucker Clothes
Skatie
Skatie Poppy Overalls
This classic overall with a more relaxed fit is made in Los Angeles in a classic seersucker stripe.
Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal Seersucker Rollover Pant
Urban Renewal uses small batch up-cycled remnants to help keep usable fabric out of landfills. These relaxed fit pants are made with discarded seersucker fabric, sweet!
Lake Pajamas
Lake Alice Short Set In Cardinal Seersucker
I can't help but think of Carrie Bradshaw's candy striper scenewhen I see this adorable seersucker PJ set.
Tuckernuck
Tuckernuck Seersucker Maddy Dress
Dressed up for a summer party or dressed down for a day of errands, this seersucker dress is charming and versatile.
Frank & Oak
Frank & Oak Seersucker Mini
This seersucker mini skirt is made with an eco viscose produced with wood pulp from sustainably managed forests. Pretty cool backstory! Here's the shell top too.
Essence of Bungalow
Essence of Bungalow Hele Relaxed Pant in Coconut/Tangerine
It's a bold move to dress head-to-toe in seersucker, but we're into it!
Brixton
Brixton Malta Seersucker Midi Dress
This plaid seersucker print transitions well into fall, with boots or sandals.
ASOS
ASOS Seersucker Pajama Bottoms
This relaxed sleepwear looks so cozy, you'll just want to head out the door in it.
Free People
Free People Picnic Party Top
This gingham top in a billowy silhouette pairs perfectly with your favorite shorts, a mini skirt, or slouchy jeans.
Etsy
Etsy Seersucker Check Sleeveless Dress
This handmade dress looks so comfy for almost any summer occasion. The bows are perfection!
Lulu's
Lulu's Blue And White Seersucker Skirt
Dress up a tee or tank with this ruffled seersucker wrap skirt.
Papinelle Seersucker Gingham Shirt
Pair this sleepy or anytime top with a matching Boxer Short.
Skatie
Skatie Brooks Seersucker Pant
This ankle-length cargo pant, rolled at the hem or worn as is, is the perfect casual summer look. Wear it with the Harper Button Down, if you dare.
Wolf & Badger
Wolf & Badger Homebody Short in Rust Stripe Seersucker
Dress these shorts up or down, or just toss them over your bathing suit for an elevated beach style. They have a comfortable mid-rise fit, and are made in OEKO-TEX-certified tencel.
Find more home decor inspo on our Home page and follow us on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Skatie
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.