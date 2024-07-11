Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

best summer movies
Movies

30 Best Summer Movies Perfect For Rainy Nights In

dandruff shampoos
Hair

8 Best Dandruff Shampoos To Save Your Itchy Scalp, According To Experts

kiehl's ultra facial cream review
Skincare

I Tried Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, And I’m Never Going Back To Another Moisturizer

christopher gilmore girls
TV

Christopher Is The True Villain Of 'Gilmore Girls'

nyx fat lip oil review
Makeup

This Drug Store Lip Oil Has Taken Over My Group Chat

the perfect couple dakota fanning
TV

Dakota Fanning Loves 'The Perfect Couple' Cast "Too Much"

paramount+ landman tv show
TV

Paramount+'s New Drama Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

Trending Stories

movies
Movies

30 Best Summer Movies Perfect For Rainy Nights In

hair
Hair

8 Best Dandruff Shampoos To Save Your Itchy Scalp, According To Experts

beauty
Skincare

I Tried Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, And I’m Never Going Back To Another Moisturizer

gilmore girls
TV

Christopher Is The True Villain Of 'Gilmore Girls'