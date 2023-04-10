Danish Pastel Designs Are Making Us Insanely Happy This Spring
We're embracing all the pastels of spring this season, from soft pinks and pretty lilacs to minty greens and breezy yellows...with a Danish modern twist! These home decor items in Danish pastels are cheery, fresh, and give a hint of nostalgia without feeling dated. Whether you're looking for a spring refresh or want to lighten the mood in your decor, these versatile home accents pair perfectly with neutrals and even saturated hues to give your space a light and airy Scandi modern vibe this season.
Image via Etsy
Squiggle Frame ($24)
Designed in a Copenhagen-based design studio, this minimalist wavy frame makes your favorite art stand out.
Image via Bamboozle Home
Bamboozle Mixing Bowls ($60)
This 7-piece set made from biodegradable bamboo fiber is dishwasher safe and makes baking/cooking/serving just a little more colorful.
Image via Etsy
Etsy Checkered Throw Pillow ($23)
Pop a pastel throw pillow on your modern sofa and you have a super-easy refresh for spring.
Image via Etsy
Squiggle Shelf ($33)
Made from Poplar hardwood (a renewable resource), this wavy shelf brings an unexpected quirk to any room.
Image via Etsy
Etsy Wavy Checkered Rug ($69)
We're not saying you have to revamp your space with pastels, floor to ceiling, but we're also not not saying it. Whatever floats your color-loving boat.
Image via Amazon
HAUS AND HUES Danish Pastel Wall Decor ($65/set of 6)
Merge the pastel trend with your favorite Fauvism art for an IG-worthy gallery wall.
Image via Amazon
Mini Stackable Crates ($12/set of 4)
Even practical items are a little more fun in pastel hues. These foldable baskets are perfect for holding things like snacks, keys, stationary, fruit, and more.
Image via Livette's Wallpaper
Livette's Wallpaper Soft Geometric Pastels Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
Commit to the trend but make it removable with this Danish pastel wallpaper that is so fun and adorable.
Image via H&M
H&M Striped Stoneware Vase ($25)
The sculptural design and hand-painted pastel stripes on these small vases is a fun way to add a soothing soft pink hue to your home.
Image via Amazon
Handmade Flower Coasters ($16)
Crochet is in, yay! Handmade is very Danish, so add these buds to your coffee or dining table for a sweet dose of spring.
Image via Flying Tiger
Flying Tiger Copenhagen USB Fan ($15)
Beat the heat with this USB fan from our favorite Danish shop. It's a perfect and practical accessory for your desk or nightstand.
Image via Flying Tiger
Flying Tiger Copenhagen Picnic Blanket ($15)
Pink on one side, purple on the other, this picnic blanket can be your all-season outdoor resting spot.
Image via Food52
Lyngby Glas Valencia Bubbly Tumblers ($75/set of 6)
Danish maker Lyngby makes these colored glasses, using a technique that creates those tiny bubbles. Also available in matching goblets and wine glasses.
Image via Mantar Lamps
Brulee Modern Table Lamp ($165)
This iconic modern lamp is cordless and rechargeable and comes in a variety of colors, like a soothing pink and mod yellow.
Image via Anthropologie
Anthropologie Sunset Vase ($28)
These vases in organic modern shapes are handmade so there's slight variation in each, making yours totally unique.
Image via World Market
World Market Abstract Line Tufted Bath Mat ($20)
This plush mat with a lavender abstract design is the cushiest spot on which to land your freshly washed bare feet.
Image via Livette's Wallpaper
Livette's Candy Terrazzo Design Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
We're swooning over this terrazzo wallpaper with just the right mix of pastel specks. Try in the bath (it's removable!), hall or as a backsplash for a showstopping look.
Image via PB Teen
PB Teen Flower Velvet Pillow ($50)
These plush pillows are a bit cheeky and subtly announcement that spring is here!
Image via Sage & Sill
Sage & Sill Soft Colored Ceramic Flower Vases ($30)
We love the idea of adding soft colors to our Scandi modern decor and this trio of mint, purple, and mint green is a great way to bring it home on a budget.
Image via PSTR Studio
Pastel Poppies Print by Madelen Möllard ($39)
Pastel poppies are the prettiest for spring and a fun way to dress up your walls with abstract blooms.
Image via Etsy
SoyCandleNYC Vegan Candle Set ($6+)
Lighting candles is a big part of Scandi culture. This collection brings a burst of happy hues to your table. All are made of organic soy wax, dye and fragrances.
Image via Livette's Wallpaper
Livette's Light Blue Memphis Design Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
Check out Livette's whole collection of Danish Pastel wallpapers. Play up walls all over your home for cheerful spring decor to brighten your decor and your mood. Happy spring!
Header image via Livette's Wallpaper
