Selena Gomez Just Announced Album With "Best Friend" Benny Blanco & I'm Already Crying

Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 14, 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

Newly-engaged couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are still riding the waves of love! Ever since their surprise engagement sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, these two clearly haven't stopped smiling — and we don't blame them! We're still waiting to see if Taylor Swift will be a part of Sel's wedding party, but we know for sure this couple has a strong support system. But that's not the news that has everyone buzzing!

It's the fact Selena and Benny will be releasing a joint album together! Not only is Selena Gomez known for hits like "Hands to Myself" and "Calm Down," Benny's a highly successful producer who's responsible for our favorite 2000s songs (think Ke$ha's "Tik Tok" and Wiz Khalifa's "No Sleep").

Now, these two are bringing their talents together to give us a brand new album — and we can't wait! This is what we know so far.

Here's everything we know about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's album 'I Said I Love You First'

selena gomez and benny blanco

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena hopped on Instagram yesterday to share the unexpected news with fans and wrote, "I always trick you guys 🥰 my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms." She also mentioned fans can pre-order "merchandise and signed products for the album."

The comments were mainly positive, with her own brand Rare Beauty writing, "you tricked us fr…can’t wait for 3/21!! ❤️."

Benny also shared the news on his Instagram page and captioned the post, "i cant believe i get to spend the rest of my life with you." As if that weren't sweet enough, the first comment from @beercutieandfoodie mentions how he's "the guy Selena deserved and longed for."

This is totally going to ruin our Valentine's Day makeup!

Watch The Official Lyric Video For "Scared of Loving You"

Unlike typical lyric videos, Selena and Benny can be seen laughing together in a clips that have a homemade overlay on them.

