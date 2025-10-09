Unfortunately, the internet is always coming up with rumors about fights between friends, and Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are no exception. Francia donated a kidney to Selena in 2017 during the singer's battle with Lupus, and the rumor mill suggested Francia wasn't a fan of how Selena was living after the donation. Well, after it appeared that Francia didn't attend Selena's wedding, rumors of a true falling out between the BFF's started circulating — and Francia just weighed in.

Here's what Francia Raisa had to say about her friendship with Selena Gomez — and those feud rumors.

Francia Raisa sheds light on her relationship with Selena Gomez: "No one knows what’s going on." The heart of the feud rumor suggests Francia Raisa was angry with Selena Gomez for using substances following the kidney donation. "There are too many rumors," Francia told Univision’sPrimer Impacto. "When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Selena] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors." She continued that she hasn't even talked to Selena about the rumors. "No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. One day, maybe we will address it," she said. "From the beginning, the doctors told me it’s a donation. If you’re going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’ It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life."

The interview happened a few days before Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco, and Francia's comments (and her apparent absence from the wedding) do add some question marks to the status of their friendship. "I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her," she said. "And look… she has a life, and she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her."

Selena Gomez was "incredibly blessed" by Francia Raisa's kidney donation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Back in September 2017, Selena Gomez announced the kidney transplant in an Instagram post. "I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she said. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery." She went on to say that "there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

