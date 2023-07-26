Selena Gomez' Birthday Makeup Is The Ultimate Fall Beauty Inspo
If you've spent this entire week looking at photos from Selena Gomez' birthday party...same. The Y2K fashion, the crazy guest list, the delicious cake — how could you not be obsessed!! To top off Selena's red mini dress and sophisticated updo, makeup artist Jenna Nicole created a smoky eye and nude lip oil combo that we are in love with. The best part is that you can grab every product for under $30! Here's the full breakdown:
Everything You Need To Recreate Selena Gomez' Birthday Makeup
Image via Jenna Nicole
Like all of our favorite Selena Gomez makeup routines, this birthday look features products from Rare Beauty. Our favorite bases include their Positive Light Tinted MoisturizerandLiquid Touch Weightless Foundation, and once you have your base finished, then the real fun can begin!
- Brow Harmony Precision Pencil in Cool Brown ($19)
- Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner in True Black ($19)
- Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20)
- Positive Light Undereye Brightener in Light ($24)
- Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Bright Side ($26)
- Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Encourage ($23)
- Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Flaunt ($25)
- Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder in Light ($25)
- Kind Words Lip Liner in Wise ($15)
- Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Happy and Joy($20 each)
Tag us on Instagram if you recreate Selena Gomez' birthday makeup look!
Makeup + images via Jenna Nicole
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!