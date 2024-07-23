Steve Martin & Martin Short Remind Selena Gomez "Every Moment Is A Gift" Ahead Of 'Only Murders' Season 4
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are plenty of memorable TV friendships (Gossip Girl's Blair and Serena, Bridgerton's Eloise and Penelope, Emily in Paris' Mindy and Emily) but to me, nothing comes close to Only Murders in the Building's Mabel, Oliver, and Charles. Not only are they constantly trying to understand each other across a generational gap, but over the last few years, they've really become a family. And their onscreen friendship is even better every time I remember actors Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin love each other IRL, too!
Ahead of her 32nd birthday on July 22, Selena Gomez posted a selfie with Steve Martin and Martin Short from the Only Murders season 4 set. The trio is all smiles in the photo (which appears to be in a garage??). Selena couldn't help but express how much she loves them!
"I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift," she says in the Instagram post. "That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet."
And this isn't the first time Selena Gomez has poured her heart out on social media. In March, she praised the two comedians for being "the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life."
"You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore," she continues.
"You guys are truly best friends to me forever."
I can't wait to see this trio reunite in Only Murders in the Building season 4! The series drops on Hulu August 27.
Read up on the latest Only Murders season 4 news before it premieres!
Lead image via Selena Gomez/Instagram
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!