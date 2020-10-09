<div id="dff0a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bb064169ddc8c6685ef8764d021b3ea6"><blockquote class="instagram-media"
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/hiltoncarter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hilton Carter</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/hiltoncarter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>"Incredible author, plant dad, and human," says Blakeney. Carter, who is the bestselling author of <a href="https://amzn.to/3nh1jdX" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wild Interiors</a>, is known for plant maximalism. Check him out for all the green love and fresh, earthy style. </p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/cococozy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Coco Cozy</a> </p><p>"Her style is very Mediterranean, very chic, but a little bit down home as well. She's awesome," says Blakeney of her friend and fellow LA-based designer Colette Shelton.</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/coreydamenjenkins/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Corey Damen Jenkins</a></p><p>"Corey is so dapper, like I've never seen him <em>not</em> dressed to the nines," says Blakeney. Jenkins makes traditional interiors feel fresh and modern with rich, vibrant color and we love him for it.</p><p>"He is such a color master," adds Blakeney. Agreed!</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/sgardnerstyle/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Shivonda Gardner</a> </p><p>"Her stories are the absolute best for down-to-earth tips, both about life and design," says Blakeney. She also has amazing style (see ceiling above...swoon!)</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/carmeon.hamilton/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Carmeon Hamilton</a></p><p>"Carmeon is a very, very talented designer. Also, like me, she is obsessed with plants. Her rooms tend to be a little bit more moody, a lot of darker colors. Really, really gorgeous," says Blakeney. We have a newfound obsession with this Memphis-based designer and founder of Nubi Interiors.</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/dabito/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dabito</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/dabito/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>"He's one of my best friends and a frequent design partner. Dabito has an incredible way with color," says Blakeney. Check out his <a href="http://www.oldbrandnew.com/blog/2020/9/all-green-kitchen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">all green kitchen</a> before and after -- and that logo! #perfection</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/boleroadtextiles/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hana Getachew</a></p><p>"She is an incredible textile designer. She has a beautiful collections of pillows. Most of them are made in Ethiopia," says Blakeney. Her textile colors and design are the ultimate eye candy -- follow her travels to visit artisan partners over at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/boleroadtextiles/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Bolé Road Textiles</a>!</p><br><em>For more juicy interior design tips, tune into the latest</em> <a href="https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-teach-me-something-new-57854348/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Teach Me Something New</em></a><em>! podcast with the amazing Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney!</em>