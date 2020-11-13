Mastering the 4 Cs for a Winning Marketing Strategy
How can you communicate your brand to the world and really bring it to life? This week's Selfmade, Brit + Co's interactive business course, dives into how to create a shining marketing strategy for 2020 and beyond. And as part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're back with our weekly recap! Read on for a few snippets on marketing and how to find your audience.
First, the modern consumer doesn't just want a product shoved in their face, right? They want stories. They want lessons they can learn. They want to feel better about themselves. And they want to feel inspired. So how exactly can you do that? Tap into the four Cs, AKA the foundation of every strong marketing strategy: content, community, CTA (or call to action), and consistency.
Content is king. An audience doesn't always care about who you are, but they certainly care about how you're able to help them. So what are you going to talk about? When you start creating content, use your brand house as inspiration and be sure your content ladders up to your brand essence. You'll also want to select your key platform — where are you going to be sharing your message? It can be overwhelming to create content on every platform, so pick the one platform you want to focus on growing. You might choose Instagram, or if you're a B2B, you might opt for LinkedIn. Email is great in that it doesn't contend with any algorithm; you get to control who sees your content. Once you've released a few weeks or months worth of content, you can measure what's working and tweak your posting strategy in the future.
Your community is the people you're reaching and where you're finding them. Is it on Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn? How are you bringing them together? What common interest will all of your followers share? Once you have a following, it's important to keep them engaged to foster loyalty and reciprocal engagement within your community. Are you responding to their DMs and questions and comments? You have to engage in the social ecosystem where you're building your brand and create visibility for your business. Sharing positive energy across social networks with like-minded accounts and people will earn you good social karma. With any luck, the goodwill will come back to you and your business.
A call to action is what you want your audience to do. It's the driving message to get your audience to consume or buy your product. If you're posting on Instagram, make sure you're explicit in your caption about what you want your audience to do. Do you want them to check out your sale inventory at the link in bio? Tell them! Do you want them to respond to your question in the comments? Prompt them by asking them to.
Consistency is about continuously showing up to build your audience. Once they discover you, they'll expect a cadence of communication from you so it feels like an authentic relationship. Once you have an idea of the content you want to share, you can build a calendar and posting schedule to keep on top of it all (and to ensure consistency)!
No matter what business you're in, marketing is critical in helping you find and keep your customers. From signs, posters & banners to get your business noticed, to marketing materials to keep your customers informed, Office Depot OfficeMax offer a full suite of business services & solutions to help you & your business.
Head to Office Depot's Selfmade page to check out even more amazing business resources (and discounts!) to help you accomplish more on your entrepreneurial journey. These offers are available for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of all this goodness while supplies last.
- Mexican-Born Entrepreneur Isle Valfré Has Key Advice for Latinx ... ›
- How This Female Entrepreneur Built a 7-Figure Business Around ... ›
- How a Conversation About Periods Changed This Female ... ›
- Why Phenomenal Entrepreneur Meena Harris Wrote a Children's ... ›
- Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company ... ›
- 6 Highly Successful Female Entrepreneurs Share Their Best ... ›
- How to Find the Confidence to Be an Entrepreneur - Brit + Co ›
- Why Millennials Are Increasingly Choosing Self-Employment - Brit + ... ›
- Writing a Business Model? Here Are Pro Tips on Knowing Your Worth ›
- Debunk *Your* Good Girl Myth and Be Better in Business - Brit + Co ›
- Brit's Tips on Setting a Mindset for Success - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
The best part about the holidays is more quality time with your people. Making memories, celebrating old and new traditions, and moments with the people we love most is what the holidays are all about — with that perfect twinkle light sparkle in the background, of course. ;) While the drumbeat of holiday parties will definitely be minimal this holiday season while we focus on staying safe and healthy, it's no time to skimp on festive vibes in our own homes. From creative holiday activities with the kiddos and cozy nights in with our pod to next level holiday fashion, we've teamed up with H&M to share how we're getting styled up for the season.
To bring it all to life, we've enlisted Brit and her sons Ansel (6) and Austin (4) and dressed them up in cozy casuals and dressy winter wonders for the whole family, starting at just $9.99, designed to shine beyond the holidays.
Dressing Up for the Season
Just because we're skipping out on a rotation of holiday parties doesn't mean we need to skip fancying it up at home! Plan out a few casual nights, fancy nights, and festive sweater nights with your family and your pandemic pod. I think we could all do with a little extra celebrating in 2020 ;)
How cute are Ansel and Austin all dressed up? We're loving the bow tie look and fancy Derby shoes.
Make New Holiday Decorating Traditions
Make decorating a month-long family activity! Bust out your favorite decorations from the past and pair them with a few new pieces to create a totally new look this year. We love the idea of adding a new ornament to the tree every day leading up to Christmas, and using markers and paint pens to customize simple paper snowflakes and decor.
Say CHEESE! Grab a few disposable cameras and let your kiddos play photographer — you'll be surprised by the creative shots they come up with (and grateful for yet another distraction from screen time).
Loving all these looks? Us too, and H&M's got way more where that came from! Here are some of our favorite finds for dressing up this holiday season.
SHOP BOYS
Derby Shoes
2-Piece Set
Elbow Patch Blazer
Cotton Shirt
SHOP GIRLS
3-piece Set
Tulle Skirt
Brocade Dress
Ballet Flats
SHOP WOMEN
Calf-Length Dress
Sequined Top
Planning Cozy Pod Get-Togethers
Put on your coziest seasonal threads and invite the folks in your pod over for joyful and chill holiday festivities. Turn the prep for any "event" (and by event, yes, the guest list is likely to just be the people that live in your house and share your last name) into a weeklong series of activities with your kiddos.
Take simple wooden bead garlands and use paint pens to add color!
C'mon, does it get cuter than a fuzzy reindeer sweater and this sweet goofy grin?
Hostessing with Kids in Mind
When you're hosting holiday gatherings safely for your bubble or pod, be sure to set up activities to keep the kiddos occupied, happy and energized. Also known as... SUGAR!
We turned a bar cart into a cookie decorating station complete with bright green frosting and LOTS of sprinkles.
That is one happy Christmas camper!
Depending on the ages of your kids, you can add all sorts of cookie decorating accoutrement -- decorative frosting tips, alphabet sprinkles and more.
Don't forget to dress the part y'all! Cute and kitschy sweaters and sweatshirts are a must. Paired with super soft jeans and fly high-tops, and these kids are crushin' the winter style game.
SHOP BOYS
Appliquéd Sweater
Super Soft Jeans
Sweatshirt
SHOP GIRLS
Sequin Sweater
Shearling Boots
Cotton Sweater
Warm Lined Boots
SHOP WOMEN
Tie-Top Blouse
Zip-Hem Pants
Block Ankle Boots
And get this, H&M also happens to have a stellar holiday decor collection. A whole bunch of the ornaments, paper snowflakes, and textiles you see in this sweet winter scene are from H&M. Gotta love a one stop virtual shop!
SHOP HOME DECOR
Large Snowflake
Tassel Cushion
Metal Tray
Ornaments (2)
Pompom Cushion
Storage Basket
Ornaments (2)
Soft Wool Throw
Now that your family is 'fitted and your home is sparkling with the yuletide spirit, it's time to pop a few virtual holiday gatherings and gift exchange nights for your pod onto the calendar. Stay safe, healthy and merry friends!
What holiday traditions are you looking forward to this season? DM us @britandco!
This post was created in partnership with H&M.