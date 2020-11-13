New podcast alert!
Chic + Cozy H&M Styles for This Year’s Holiday Traditions

The best part about the holidays is more quality time with your people. Making memories, celebrating old and new traditions, and moments with the people we love most is what the holidays are all about — with that perfect twinkle light sparkle in the background, of course. ;) While the drumbeat of holiday parties will definitely be minimal this holiday season while we focus on staying safe and healthy, it's no time to skimp on festive vibes in our own homes. From creative holiday activities with the kiddos and cozy nights in with our pod to next level holiday fashion, we've teamed up with H&M to share how we're getting styled up for the season.

To bring it all to life, we've enlisted Brit and her sons Ansel (6) and Austin (4) and dressed them up in cozy casuals and dressy winter wonders for the whole family, starting at just $9.99, designed to shine beyond the holidays.

Dressing Up for the Season

Just because we're skipping out on a rotation of holiday parties doesn't mean we need to skip fancying it up at home! Plan out a few casual nights, fancy nights, and festive sweater nights with your family and your pandemic pod. I think we could all do with a little extra celebrating in 2020 ;)

How cute are Ansel and Austin all dressed up? We're loving the bow tie look and fancy Derby shoes.

Make New Holiday Decorating Traditions

Make decorating a month-long family activity! Bust out your favorite decorations from the past and pair them with a few new pieces to create a totally new look this year. We love the idea of adding a new ornament to the tree every day leading up to Christmas, and using markers and paint pens to customize simple paper snowflakes and decor.

Say CHEESE! Grab a few disposable cameras and let your kiddos play photographer — you'll be surprised by the creative shots they come up with (and grateful for yet another distraction from screen time).

Loving all these looks? Us too, and H&M's got way more where that came from! Here are some of our favorite finds for dressing up this holiday season.

SHOP BOYS

Derby Shoes

$29.99
Buy Now

2-Piece Set

$34.99
Buy Now

Elbow Patch Blazer

$39.99
Buy Now

Cotton Shirt

$9.99
Buy Now

SHOP GIRLS

3-piece Set

$27.99
Buy Now

Tulle Skirt

$14.99
Buy Now

Brocade Dress

$34.99
Buy Now

Ballet Flats

$14.99
Buy Now

SHOP WOMEN

Calf-Length Dress

$59.99
Buy Now

Pumps

$29.99
Buy Now

Sequined Top

$24.99
Buy Now

Jacket

$49.99
Buy Now

Planning Cozy Pod Get-Togethers

Put on your coziest seasonal threads and invite the folks in your pod over for joyful and chill holiday festivities. Turn the prep for any "event" (and by event, yes, the guest list is likely to just be the people that live in your house and share your last name) into a weeklong series of activities with your kiddos.

Take simple wooden bead garlands and use paint pens to add color!

C'mon, does it get cuter than a fuzzy reindeer sweater and this sweet goofy grin?

Hostessing with Kids in Mind

When you're hosting holiday gatherings safely for your bubble or pod, be sure to set up activities to keep the kiddos occupied, happy and energized. Also known as... SUGAR!

We turned a bar cart into a cookie decorating station complete with bright green frosting and LOTS of sprinkles.

That is one happy Christmas camper!

Depending on the ages of your kids, you can add all sorts of cookie decorating accoutrement -- decorative frosting tips, alphabet sprinkles and more.

Don't forget to dress the part y'all! Cute and kitschy sweaters and sweatshirts are a must. Paired with super soft jeans and fly high-tops, and these kids are crushin' the winter style game.

SHOP BOYS

High Tops

$29.99
Buy Now

Appliquéd Sweater

$24.99
Buy Now

Super Soft Jeans

$19.99
Buy Now

Sweatshirt

$9.99
Buy Now

SHOP GIRLS

Sequin Sweater

$19.99
Buy Now

Shearling Boots

$34.99
Buy Now

Cotton Sweater

$12.99
Buy Now

Warm Lined Boots

$24.99
Buy Now

SHOP WOMEN

Tie-Top Blouse

$34.99
Buy Now

Zip-Hem Pants

$34.99
Buy Now

Block Ankle Boots

$34.99
Buy Now

And get this, H&M also happens to have a stellar holiday decor collection. A whole bunch of the ornaments, paper snowflakes, and textiles you see in this sweet winter scene are from H&M. Gotta love a one stop virtual shop!

SHOP HOME DECOR

Large Snowflake

$14.99
Buy Now

Tassel Cushion

$29.99
Buy Now

Metal Tray

$19.99
Buy Now

Ornaments (2)

$5.99
Buy Now

Pompom Cushion

$34.99
Buy Now

Storage Basket

$24.99
Buy Now

Ornaments (2)

$4.99
Buy Now

Soft Wool Throw

$34.99
Buy Now

Now that your family is 'fitted and your home is sparkling with the yuletide spirit, it's time to pop a few virtual holiday gatherings and gift exchange nights for your pod onto the calendar. Stay safe, healthy and merry friends!

What holiday traditions are you looking forward to this season? DM us @britandco!

This post was created in partnership with H&M.

