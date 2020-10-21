12 Books on Mindset to Motivate You to Do What You Love
On this week's episode of Teach Me Something New, top podcaster, bestselling author, and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis chats with Brit and Anj about how to motivate yourself by shifting your mindset — as it relates to your worth, your career, your business, your relationships, and more. You don't want to miss it! And part of that strategy is reading not just one book to help change your mindset, but making a daily habit of reading, listening, and learning about what motivates you. Here are 12 books to help you do just that.
Didn't See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart by Rachel Hollis
There's a reason Hollis has a series of best-selling books focused on mindset: they are just so damn relatable. In her latest book, she helps readers overcome hardships — the death of a loved one, divorce, loss of a job — by shifting how they think about the pain and learning from it vs. getting stuck in a place where their identity is rooted in that trauma. Also, check out these other inspiring reads by Hollis:
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals
Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol Dweck, Ph. D.
In this week's Teach Me Something New podcast, Hollis *highly* recommends Dweck, a world-renowned Stanford University psychologist who discovered the groundbreaking idea that is the power of mindset. In this book, she shows how success in almost every area of human endeavor can be dramatically influenced by how we think about our talents and abilities.
Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts by Jennie Allen
For those who want more of a spiritual angle, Jennie Allen is your girl. Allen helps take you out of the spiral of destructive thoughts and toxic thinking patterns and instead helps you transform your emotions, your outlook, and even your circumstances by taking control of your thoughts.
Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo
Forleo in Everything is Figureoutable helps you retrain your brain to think more creatively and positively when you face obstacles in life. Whether you want to leave a dead-end job, break an addiction, learn to dance, heal a relationship, or grow a business, Forleo offers steps for setting healthy habits toward "relentless optimism."
Hack the Entrepreneur: How to Stop Procrastinating, Build a Business, and Do Work That Matters by Jon Nastor
Master procrastinator? Hack the Entrepreneur gives you the kick in the tush you need if you're stuck and don't know what to do next. You'll learn everything from how to get started, how to shift your mindset, and how to use your mistakes to learn and grow your business.
Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Psychologist and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics Daniel Kahneman goes into the two systems that drive the way we think: there's the fast, intuitive, and emotional (system 1) and the slower, more deliberative, and more logical (system 2). In this bestseller, he shows us where we can and cannot trust our intuitions and how we can tap into the benefits of slow thinking.
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
James Clear, a leading expert on habit formation, teaches you how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviors that lead to big results. Atomic's premise is that bad habits repeat themselves not because you don't want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. Along the way, become inspired by true stories from athletes, artists, business leaders, and physicians who have used the science of small habits to master their craft.
Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others by Robert Glazer
Glazer offers up strategies that help you find your "why," overcome self-limiting beliefs, set goals, maintain health and wellness (we could all use this right now!), and create routine and positive habits.
The Art of Less Doing: One Entrepreneur's Formula for a Beautiful Life by Ari Meisel
Overworked and exhausted, Ari Meisel had to decide whether to let his "success" destroy him physically and mentally, or find a better way to live. The Art of Doing Less teaches you how to work smarter, not harder. Learn about Meisel's Optimize, Automate, Outsource approach, which helped him reduce his workload by 80 percent, while actually increasing results and success.
Invaluable: Master the 10 Skills You Need to Skyrocket Your Career by Maya Grossman
If you're at a crossroads in your career, now is the time to starting thinking about where you want to take it. Career coach Maya Grossman gives us 10 soft skills every pro needs to go from average to essential employee. You'll learn how to develop an owner's mindset, master the art of managing up and across, and create your own career opportunities rather than wait for them to happen.
The Introvert Entrepreneur: Amplify Your Strengths and Create Success on Your Own Terms by Beth L. Buelow
Buelow proves you don't have to be loud and aggressive to be successful in business. The strengths and traits of the typical introvert are actually pretty perfect for entrepreneurship. Curiosity, independence, and a love of research are traits she shows us how to harness while addressing challenges like having to network and self-promote.
Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life: Lessons of Love, Leadership and Transformation by Garrain Jones
As a wellness expert and one who has overcome a ton of adversity, Garrain Jones reveals how to change your life by changing your mindset. His powerful story of transformation will help you create awareness of your genuine self and embrace your uniqueness in a way that helps restore health, happiness, and a richness in everything you do.
Want more tips on being a successful entrepreneur? Check out Brit + Co's Selfmade interactive business course!
- Debunk *Your* Good Girl Myth and Be Better in Business - Brit + Co ›
- 7 Ways to Stay Positive Even During the Toughest Times - Brit + Co ›
- 6 Writers Share How They Use Gratitude Journaling to Shift Their ... ›
- How Shifting Your Mindset Can Help You Genuinely Enjoy Working ... ›
- Brit's Tips on Setting a Mindset for Success - Brit + Co ›
- 4 Ways to Stay Motivated to Work Out Through the Winter - Brit + Co ›
- Motivational Mantras to Get You out of Bed in the Morning - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Must-Read Mantras for the Ultimate Workout Motivation - Brit + Co ›
- How to Work From Home Without Losing Your Motivation - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Books to Help You Rock Confidence - Brit + Co ›
- Why 'Everything is Figureoutable' Is Our New Favorite Mantra - Brit + ... ›
- 9 Body-Positive Books You Need to Read BEFORE You Diet - Brit + ... ›
- These Gratitude Books Could Be the Mood Boost You Need Right ... ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.