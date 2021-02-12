Galentine's Day Weekend Flash Sale — Happening Now!
What better way to keep motivated and follow through on your goals than to do it with your bestie! This weekend only, we're dropping a super special promo just in time for Galentine's Day for you to buy one, get one free with your Selfmade purchase. Bring your BFF, your sister, or even your mama (yes, we've had many mother-daughter duos before!) to our interactive startup school, which kicks off on March 1st.
- 30+ hours of LIVE instruction
- Online coaching + small group sessions
- $5,000+ worth of templates
- The *raddest* guest speakers like Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop), Mariam Naficy (Minted), Joy Cho (Oh Joy), and more!
- + so much more!
So don't delay and join the 500+ women who've taken the leap and enrolled in Selfmade! Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on 2/14.
