Kim Kardashian Is Joining This TV Franchise…And It’s One You Probably Won’t Expect
The reality TV star and business mogul enters the world of scripted television with a brand-new role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.
AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy confirmed rumors of Kim Kardashian's involvement in April 2023. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” Murphy, told The Hollywood Reporter. According to Murphy, AHS-creators even made the role with Kim in mind.
Since then, Kardashian has been hit with a mix of praise and criticism. Star Trek actor and AHS co-star Zachary Quinto applauded Kardashian’s acting chops in the upcoming season.
“I did a cameo on this season of ‘American Horror Story’ and I got to meet her,” the actor told People. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.” Quinto added, sharing that Kardashian, was “really in her element” on set and he was “really impressed by her spirit and her openness…I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”
Kardashian joins longtime AHS star Emma Roberts and model Cara Delevigne in the anthology’s newest installment, titled “Delicate,” based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.
Of course, the Skims founder’s involvement in the franchise was condemned by some, including Broadway legend Patti LuPone and actress Sharon Stone.
“I don’t [like it],” Lupone said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 23, accusing Kardashian of taking roles from experienced actors.
Sharon Stone also chimed in on Kardashian’s new role, writing in an Instagram comment that actors have “studied” and “suffered” for their work.
“It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art,” Stone wrote. “Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”
Kardashian, though, responded to the backlash by sharing that she was taking her craft seriously by taking acting classes.
“It’s a challenge,” the Kardashians star told Variety last month. “I like to challenge myself.”
Honestly, we think it’s pretty cool that Kardashian is exercising her acting chops and joining such an established franchise. We look forward to watching our favorite shapewear creator’s AHS debut this summer!
