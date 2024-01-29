The Latest Outer Banks Season 4 News
Outer Banks fans got a treat during last year's Poguelandia event (which took place on February 18 in Huntington Beach, California). While celebrating the release of Outer Banks season 3, the cast took to the stage to announce that we were also getting Outer Banks season 4! As a native Outer Banks-er myself, this is one teen drama I will never be able to get enough of — so keep the seasons coming Netflix!
The colder it gets in the city, the more I dream about my annual beach vacation, so naturally, I'm thinking about what hijinks the Pogues will get up to in Outer Banks season 4. Here's everything we know about the new installment, including the cast, the plot, and the Outer Banks season 4 release date!
What is season 4 of Outer Banks about?
Outer Banks season 3 ended with an 18-month time jump — meaning the characters will be a year and a half older in Outer Banks season 4 than in previous installments of the show. This is good for two reasons: first up, it means the characters are a little closer to the cast's ages. Plus, if the Pogues are out of school, it'll give them more flexibility to go treasure hunting without the repercussions of skipping school...like they did the entirety of season 2.
Thanks to some important details at the end of the season finale, we know that Kie is working with turtles, JJ bought a charter boat, Pope is going to college, and John B. and Sarah are running a surf shop. But things take a turn for the adventurous when the Pogues are given a new quest to hunt for Blackbeard's treasure.
The real Blackbeard loved hiding his treasure on places like Ocracoke Island, which is on the real OBX. I'm super excited for this plotline because it means we'll be back on the Outer Banks for (hopefully) the whole season!
"It’s not going to be the usual Blackbeard story," according to co-creator Josh Pate, and (spoiler!!) we actually have our first plot details. According to Wrightsville Beach recreation program supervisor Katie Ryan (via Wilmington StarNews) and the shows filming permits, we know that one scene will involve "two people jumping from the pier," while a second "involves individuals finding a body on the beach."
When is Outer Banks season 4 coming out?
We don't have an official Outer Banks season 4 release date yet, but since the cast has been filming since 2023, we're expecting to see season 4 at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. I'm hoping for a 2025 release date (even though it's farther away) because I think a huge part of the original season's magic was its April release. By early spring, we were all getting cabin fever, and the adventure of the show was the perfect escape!
Who's in the Outer Banks season 4 cast?
We're expecting the main cast to return for Outer Banks season 4, including Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, and Austin North as Topper.
Where is Outer Banks season 4 filming?
Outer Banks season 4 has been seen filming around Charleston, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina, which is where other titles like Dawson's Creek,The Summer I Turned Pretty, andOne Tree Hill have all filmed! Because OBX has never filming in Wilmington before, it makes me think the Pogues will truly go on an adventure we've never seen.
Is Outer Banks season 4 the last season?
Netflix hasn't officially announced whether we'll be getting an Outer Banks season 5 or 6 yet, but creators Jonas and Josh Pate have enough story for another two seasons. "We’re going to fill in some gaps in the 18 months," Josh tells TUDUM. "We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school. We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we’re starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks. We’re going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation."
I'm excited to see what kind of roots the characters put down in Outer Banks season 4 — and how they flourish as the story continues!
Are you excited for Outer Banks season 4? Check out our interview with costume designer Emmie Holmes and The 14 Best New TV Shows Coming In 2024 before you rewatch OBX season 3 again ;).
