Is "thanK you aIMee" About Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian?
If you're a Taylor Swift fan, then you probably know about Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's history. What started as Kanye West interrupting Taylor's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs — a moment that altered the course of pop culture history — spiraled into a very public feud that gave us Reputation and always seems to reappear in a new form. And after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties think we've got another piece of the puzzle with Taylor's new song "thanK you aIMee." Here's everything you need to know. Don't forget to check out Every Pop Culture Reference In Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.
Is "thanK you aIMee" actually about Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian?
There is plenty of evidence suggesting "thanK you aIMee" is about Kim Kardashian & Taylor Swift. The first and most obvious is that the title of the song only has three letters capitalized: "KIM." The song talks about "Aimee" (who Taylor admits actually has a different name in real life), a bully figure who beats Taylor's spirit "black and blue."
In the summer of 2016, Kanye West (Kim's husband at the time) released his song "Famous," in which he takes total credit for Taylor's fame following the 2009 VMAs incident. Taylor claimed she never gave him permission to call her a bitch in the song, a video leak from Kim seemed to show the opposite (the video turned out to be edited). At the time, Kim even told GQ that “[Taylor] totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t.”
#TaylorSwiftIsOverParty started trending on Twitter, Taylor Swift deleted all social media and stopped doing interviews for three years, then returned with a vengeance on the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video in 2017. The video starts off with a zombie Taylor burying the "nicer" version of herself.
Taylor Swift's "thanK you aIMee" mentions "It wasn't a fair fight or a clean kill // Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе // And then she wrote hеadlines // In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take." If you ask me, it definitely sounds like a reference to the music video and maybe even Kim's interviews.
Why does "thanK you aIMee" have random capital letters?
Taylor Swift loves hiding clues in her titles, lyrics, and messages. And historically, she's hidden words by using random capital letters. That means "thanK you aIMee" is supposed to draw our eyes to "KIM."
The Lyrics To "thanK you aIMee"
Verse 1: When I picture my hometown // There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you // And a plaque underneath it // That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school
Pre-Chorus: And it was always the same searing pain // But I dreamed that, one day, I could say
Chorus: All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' // And I can't forgive the way you made me feel // Screamed, "F*ck you, Aimee" to the night sky as the blood was gushin' // But I can't forget the way you made me heal
Verse 2: And it wasn't a fair fight or a clean kill // Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе // And then she wrote hеadlines // In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take
Pre-Chorus: And it was always the same searing pain // But I prayed that, one day, I could say
Chorus: All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' // And I couldn't wait to show you it was real // Screamed, "F*ck you, Aimee" to the night sky as the blood was gushin' // But I can't forget the way you made me heal // Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman // But she used to say she wished that you were dead // I pushed each boulder up the hill // Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head
Verse 3: I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool // I built a legacy, which you can't undo // But when I count the scars, there's a moment of truth // That there wouldn't be this if there hadn't been you
Bridge: And maybe you've reframed it // And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue // I don't think you've changed much // And so I changed your name and any real defining clues // And one day, your kid comes home singin' // A song that only us two is gonna know is about you, 'cause
Chorus: All that time you were throwin' punches, it was all for nothin' // And our town, it looks so small from way up here // Screamed, "Thank you, Aimee" to the night sky and the stars are stunnin' // 'Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal // Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman // But she used to say she wished that you were dead // So I pushed each boulder up that hill // Your words were still just ringin' in my head, ringin' in my head
Outro: Thank you, Aimee // Thank you, Aimee
Do you think "thanK you aIMee" is referencing the feud between Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian?
