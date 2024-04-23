Dakota Fanning's "The Watchers" Is The Perfect Summer Horror Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Where can I watch The Watchers?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
The Watchers hits theaters June 14, 2024. Even though the story takes place in chilly Ireland (and the costumes feature a lot of chunky knits), the lighting and color palette still feel summery. Plus there's something about the edge of horror movies that feels just right for summer.
Who's in The Watchers cast?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Dakota Fanning stars in The Watchers as Mina alongside Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere. Throughout the trailer, we can hear the titular Watchers (especially when they applaud Mina's arrival. Creepy!!) but we don't know who will be playing them — or if they're even human.
Is The Watchers a horror movie?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Yes, The Watchers is definitely a horror movie! It's officially described as a supernatural horror movie, and it looks like it'll be a blend of the contemporary horror we know and love, with additional fantasy elements. I would love if the Watchers end up being part of Irish lore or mythology.
What is the Watchers 2024 movie about?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
The Watchers follows Mina (Dakota Fanning), an artist who gets stranded with her pet bird in a large Irish forest. Thankfully it doesn't take long for Mina to find shelter with three strangers, but her relief turns to fear when she learns they're being watched and stalked by unseen creatures every night.
The fact Mina and her new companions can hear the Watchers but can never see them feels like a contrast to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, especially since the Death Angels and Watchers sound very similar to me. I love how A Quiet Place emphasizes family and connection in the face of horror and I hope we see the same in The Watchers!
What book is the movie The Watchers based on?
Image via Amazon
The Watchers is based on the novel by A.M. Shine. If you're into horror books, add these 20 Spine-Tingling Horror Books and The 17 Best Mystery And Thriller Books to your summer reading list!
What horror tropes do you hope to see in Dakota Fanning's The Watchers? Or what do you hope not to see? Read up on the other 33 Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies coming soon!
