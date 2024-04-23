Visiting Hotel June Malibu — A Retreat Worth Unplugging For
Imagine sipping Champagne above a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, or indulging in a heavenly spa treatment with the Manhattan skyline in view. Even if your wallet can't quite stretch to a full-blown luxury getaway, sprinkling a touch of luxe into your travels can turn an ordinary trip into a memorable adventure. That idea sparked our new series, Flights of Fancy, where we take you along for a trip to the luxury experiences around the cities we adore.
I turned off my phone, slipped it into my weekender bag, and typed 28920 Pacific Coast Highway into my car's GPS. Next stop: the historic bungalows at Hotel June Malibu for a weekend of unplugging and creative escape.
Since the 1940s, Hotel June (formerly known as the Malibu Riviera Hotel) has attracted artists, musicians, and writers to hole up, avoid the distractions of Los Angeles, and simply create. Bob Dylan famously took up residence at the hotel in 1974 to write his album "Blood on the Tracks" in bungalow 13. The art-loving owners, a married couple named Wayne and Helen Wilcox, took up residence in rooms 1, 2, and 3 and even built a photography dark room on the property.
In the years since its restoration, Hotel June has become an iconic PCH destination to unwind and delight in Malibu's thriving local community. As a typical millennial who's glued to their digital devices 24/7, I couldn't be more thrilled for an excuse to log off and luxuriate in the present moment in the scenic hills of Malibu.
Planning a similar trip? Here's everything you need to know before you go to Hotel June Malibu, plus, what to do while you're in town.
Checking In At Hotel June Malibu
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
Located one mile from Zuma Beach, Hotel June Malibu features 13 rooms that reflect the serenity of the surrounding neighborhood. The renovated mid-century inspired bungalows include king-size Casper beds, Aesop Bath products, custom deadstock vintage robes, a curated minibar stocked with Health-Ade Kombucha, La Colombe cold brew, and Olipop (among others), Wi-Fi if you need to stay connected, air conditioning, walk-in showers, and private patios with garden views.
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
Thoughtful touches like vintage fixtures, designer lighting and luxury linens bring a five-star experience to your environs.
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
Other Hotel June Malibu perks include its dog-friendly policy, meaning you can bring along your fur babies to enjoy the stay, too! Note that there's a one-time pet fee for dogs under 45 pounds, but 10 percent of your pet fee is donated to the Best Friends Animal Society to help a pet in need.
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
The Hotel June Malibu bungalow exterior is lush with planted cacti and shrubbery and sits across four acres of land. Although it's right off a high-trafficked highway, the street noise was minimal once inside. By nightfall, it's remote location makes the hotel an ideal locale for stargazing with an accompanying soundtrack of nearby frog ribbits and cricket chirping. Talk about off-the-beaten path!
Hotel June Malibu: The Amenities
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
Once you've settled into your spacious room, be sure to check out what else this private Malibu retreat has to offer, such as a gorgeous heated swimming pool and deck.
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
You'll also find hammocks, surfboards, Linus Bikes, and open spaces with ample seating to stretch out, relax and recharge.
Hotel June Malibu: Food
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
The hotel teamed up with Gjusta (a local artisan deli and bakery) to offer light bites available on the property from 7am to 11pm. Menu highlights include gluten free banana bread, a baklava croissant, a variety of salads, and build your own charcuterie boards.
Photo: Hotel June Malibu
There's plenty of open air seating around the property for you to enjoy take out meals or friendly chit-chat with other hotel guests.
What To Do In Malibu
Photo: Alison Ives
If it's adventure you seek, you've come to the right place. My top recommendation when in Malibu is to take in the views from the iconic Pacific Coast Highway. There are plenty of shoulders to pull over and park to see sweeping coastal vistas dotted with blooming bougainvillea. The view changes throughout the day depending on the sunlight, so be sure you plan a stop around sunset for a breathtaking scene.
The Best Beaches In Malibu
Photo: Alison Ives
Malibu's beaches are famous for attracting surfers and leisure-seekers alike. Get to these beaches early to scope out the best spot for relaxing in the sun:
- Zuma Beach
- El Matador State Beach
- Surfrider Beach
- Leo Carrillo State Beach (one of the few dog-friendly beaches in the area)
Oceanside Hiking
Photo: Alison Ives
If you want to immerse yourself in natural landscapes beyond the beach, there are a number of oceanside trails to enjoy. Zuma Canyon Trailhead is a dog-friendly 2.1 mile loop that'll take about an hour to complete. I was lucky enough to experience this particular hike after a rainy winter, so the hillside was covered in overgrown yellow wildflowers and lush greenery that is atypical for Malibu. Due to recent rain, part of the trail took me through a flooded creek, so fair warning to wear your hiking boots!
A few other nearby hiking locations include Solstice Canyon, Point Dume, and Malibu Creek State Park.
Where To Eat In Malibu: Taverna Tony
Photo: Taverna Tony
Malibu Village and Malibu Country Mart are adjacent shopping centers teeming with delicious food options. For a more ambient meal with Greek fare, head to Taverna Tony for top-notch Mediterranean eats. I enjoyed the complimentary creamy Taramosalata dip and warm bread that accompanies each table, and when my server noticed my dog under the table, he brought him some meatball scraps to feast on. The moussaka, grilled calamari, and Saganaki flaming cheese were other menu highlights.
Where To Eat In Malibu: Broad Street Oyster Co.
Photo: Broad Street Oyster Co.
Located in the same shopping center as Taverna Tony, Broad Street Oyster Co. is a must if you're in Malibu. Their famous lobster rolls come in two styles: warm with butter or cold with mayo. Both are perfect treats after a day spent basking in the California sun.
Photo: Alison Ives
A moment for the lobster rolls, pictured above. The lively restaurant from Christopher Tompkins has been a Malibu mainstay since 2019.
Where To Eat: Malibu Farm at Malibu Pier
Photo: Alison Ives
The Malibu Pier is one of Malibu's most popular tourist attractions for good reason. This California State Park also features Malibu Farm and Malibu Farm Cafe for convenient oceanside eats and drinks. Sit by the water and feel your stress melt away as the ocean breeze whooshes by.
This preliminary list of what to do, see, and eat in Malibu is only the tip of the iceberg, of course. I hope it inspires you to chart your own unplugged retreat within Malibu's 21 miles of uninterrupted coastline. Fair warning though: After a few days of mellowing out in the sun, slathering on your SPF, and replenishing yourself with salty seafood, ocean breezes, and endless sunsets across the horizon, you'll probably start to wonder why everyday life can't feel as good as this. So take it all in while you can, and queue up a Malibu Zillow search for the long journey home. A girl can dream—er, manifest—right?
Main photo: Hotel June Malibu
