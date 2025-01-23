10 Questions I Need 'Severance' Season 2 To Answer After That Bombshell First Episode

Make Your Cooking Cuter With Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Amazon Right now, influencers are obsessed with mini cocottes. They might not be ideal for party-size batches of chili, but they're an adorable way to store salt, serve dips, bake desserts, cook eggs, make personal sides for everyone, and more. See it on Amazon

Hop on the Wonder Oven Train Amazon The Wonder Oven is a multifunctional countertop appliance that will air-fry, steam, toast, bake, reheat, roast, and broil. These come in trendy colors and have a simple and retro design that elevates your kitchen. Influencers adore the compact size and versatile functions. See it on Amazon

Enjoy the Freedom of Flexible Cutting Boards Amazon These high-quality cutting boards use an extra-thick material that can bend to make moving ingredients much easier. The slim but durable design is convenient to store, and the non-slip design can save you from knife slips. They're a go-to for the wisest cooking influencers. See it on Amazon

Yeti Espresso Cups for Camping or Casual Coffee Amazon Yeti-loving influencers have found their newest obsession — Yeti espresso cups. These tiny Yetis are a stark contrast to the massive 50-ounce bottles we fill with ice water. The dishwasher-safe material keeps your double-shot hot for longer, so you can sip leisurely and savor the drink. See it on Amazon

Electric Ice Cream Maker for Custom and Quick Flavors Amazon This electric ice cream maker looks like an old-school wooden design, but it's actually modern and quick. You don't have to manually shake it for an hour to get ice cream. Instead, just press the start button and enjoy homemade ice cream in 20 minutes. See it on Amazon

Create Extra Space With This Sink Caddy Amazon We all need some extra space sometimes, and this convenient sink caddy is the perfect solution to cluttered kitchen counters. It fits snugly into corners to hold soaps, sponges, scrubbers, and more, so you can keep your counters clear and clean. See it on Amazon

Classy Speakeasy-Style Oil Dispensers Amazon Dry goods aren't the only thing to decant. You can use these refined oil dispensers to decant and precisely pour various liquids. They give your kitchen high-class speakeasy vibes. Fill them with oils, vinegars, dressings, juice, iced tea, cocktail mixers, and more. See it on Amazon

These Nesting Mixing Bowls Have So Many Uses Amazon These Wildone Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids are a sleek-looking matching set for all your mixing and prepping needs, featuring 22 stainless steel mixing bowls in varying sizes, three grater attachments, measurement marks, and non-slip bottoms. With airtight lids included, this set is perfect for storing and transporting your creations. See it on Amazon

Give Your Leftovers Love With Food Huggers Amazon Food huggers are a sensational way to ensure your half-used food products stay fresh for longer. These cheese food huggers are supremely popular with influencer chefs. They preserve flavor with an airtight seal around opened cheese blocks but work for many other foods too. See it on Amazon

The French Fry Cutter That Slices Them Into Even Pieces Amazon Potatoes, carrots, zucchini — this French fry cutter can slice all of them into delicious fries with a simple press on the handle. The best part? It's made from high-quality stainless steel that's unlikely to rust over time and cuts the fries into even pieces so that they all cook at the same rate. See it on Amazon

Use a YolkFish to Get the Perfect Yolk Amazon Use this adorable little fishy to suck up egg yolks and leave the egg white behind. Most egg separators require you to crack the egg into them, but this fish can save you when you forget that step. It gently extracts the yolk in one motion to simplify the process. See it on Amazon

Eat Like an Influencer With Pasta Bowls Amazon A plate doesn't offer the coziness of a bowl, but bowls can be too confining. The solution is these pasta bowls, which are flat like a plate with rounded sides like a bowl. They're ideal for pasta, salads, ice cream, rice dishes, and more. See it on Amazon

Style Your Stovetop With a Patterned Tea Kettle Amazon Influencers love aesthetics, and bland electric kettles just aren't as cute as this patterned kettle. The artsy but timeless design gives your kitchen a more luxurious feel. But it's not just about form — this 2.4-quart kettle rapidly boils water to save you time. See it on Amazon

Stay Sanitary Using a Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon Few things are grosser than touching your soap pump with dirty hands. Influencers are recommending automatic soap dispensers that are touch-free. This dispenser uses an infrared sensor to detect your hand and pump out the right amount of soap for clean hands. See it on Amazon

Embrace Modern Nostalgia With a Retro Microwave Amazon Microwaves aren't the most attractive appliance, but this retro microwave is eye-catching and cool. It adds a nostalgic touch to any kitchen but has modern features, including an LED display, pre-programmed settings, and even cooking capabilities. Make your microwave a statement piece! See it on Amazon

Mini Waffle Maker for Better Breakfasts Amazon Standard waffle makers are too huge for most people to keep in the kitchen, making this mini waffle maker a brilliant alternative. You can impress friends with beautiful golden waffles that rival the best diner in town. See it on Amazon

Rachael Ray Egg Tray for Dapper Appetizers Amazon Rachael Ray is the original kitchen influencer, and her ceramic egg holder is a lovely way to enhance your hosting game. Use it to serve hors d-oeuvres, like deviled eggs or stuffed mushrooms. Or, simply store your unused eggs in it to elevate your fridge's look. See it on Amazon

This Dutch Oven Is Your New Secret Ingredient in the Kitchen Amazon Cast iron Dutch ovens are lifetime kitchen staples, but they can be expensive. The 7-quart Crock-Pot Dutch oven, now 17% off, guarantees perfect results with its even heat distribution. Highly rated with over 8,000 ratings, it's a deal worth seizing. See it on Amazon

Oat Jars to Make Overnight Oats Cuter Amazon Overnight oats are an art, and these oat jars are the ideal canvas. Make every cup of overnight oats picturesque and flavorful with the airtight, updated mason jar design. The containers even come with tiny stainless steel spoons to make oat-eating on-the-go easy. See it on Amazon

Blend Your Heart Out With a Vitamix 5200 Blender Amazon Vitamix blenders continue to be beloved by influencers, as the speed controls, durable materials, and impressive power are unmatched. Stainless steel blades can blend frozen fruit into luscious smoothies, transform cold vegetables into hot soup, and more exciting feats. See it on Amazon

Scoopers for Even Little Dollops Amazon To ensure cookies, ice cream scoops, muffins, and more are perfectly sized, Influencers use these easy scoopers. When you use a regular spoon, baked goods come out uneven, which is not ideal for a top-notch Insta post. These give you identical sizes with every scoop. See it on Amazon

Gold Measuring Spoons for Glamorous Baking Amazon Plastic measuring spoons are out, and luxe gold measuring spoons are in. This set of measuring spoons adds pizzazz and elegance to your kitchen collection. The spoons are also magnetic, ensuring they stay tidy and together in your drawers. See it on Amazon

Elevate Your Storage With Bamboo Baggie Holders Amazon Plastic bags aren't exactly pretty, but you can make your storage more appealing with these bamboo bag holders. This set of four is made to fit various bag sizes and shapes. They'll keep your storage bags neat while giving your drawers or cabinets a more curated look. See it on Amazon

Season Like a Chef Using This Spice Drawer Organizer Amazon Consider this your complete spice organizing kit. It comes with four tiered racks that lay in your kitchen drawers to make all your pieces visible. But the set also comes with uniform glass jars and labels, so all your spices match beautifully. See it on Amazon

Go Al Dente All the Time With These Pasta Tools Amazon Influencers were on the bread-baking train for a while, but now it's about making pasta. This beginner's pasta-making kit gives you all the tools you need for homemade pasta, including ravioli cutters, a drying tree, gnocchi board, and more. See it on Amazon

Magically Create Counterspace With an Extra Large Cutting Board Amazon Get this massive cutting board to create extra counter space. It's big enough to fit over most kitchen sinks and stovetops, giving you more room to chop, roll, and prep all your ingredients. It even has detachable legs to hover however you need it to. See it on Amazon

Look Like a Pro in a Kitchen Apron Amazon Find a kitchen apron that matches your aesthetic to curate a fabulous kitchen vibe. Whether you're blending fruit or rolling out dough, things can get messy. These aprons add a fashionable flair to every meal and protect your clothes from spills and splatters. See it on Amazon

Decant Like a Kardashian With Glass Canister Sets Amazon People fell in love with Khloe K's beautifully stacked cookies, and influencers are still all about the chicness of glass canisters. Use the airtight containers to store flour, sugar, coffee, baked goods, pasta, candy, cereal, and beyond. They keep food fresh and look elegant on any counter. See it on Amazon