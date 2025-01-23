The scary numbers just got scarier...
10 Questions I Need 'Severance' Season 2 To Answer After That Bombshell First Episode
Severanceis the beautiful question mark of a show I'm so happy to come back to...but honestly what the heck is going on?! The hit Apple TV+ show returned last week, and I really need some answers after that bombshell season 1 finale and that season 2 opener. From the scary numbers to that "She's alive!" moment to what the heck is going on with Helly, there's a LOT I wanna understand.
So, if you're like me, here are all the questions I'm dying for Severance season 2 to answer...ASAP. (Oh, and major spoiler alert!)
1. Seriously, what is the data they're refining?
2. What's the deal with the goats?
No, but will we ever get an explanation for those? It felt so random? I can't stop thinking about them?
3. Is Gemma actually alive?
Mark's "She's alive!" moment in season 1 was very Dr. Frankenstein, so it made me wonder...is Gemma actually alive? Or is something more sinister going on there? Did they fake her death before Mark decided to get severed? Is she actually a reanimated corpse? Is all this a ploy to ultimately reanimate (and essentially resurrect) the Egans? Where is Gemma?!
4. What was Irving painting? And why?
When Innie Irving entered Outie Irving's life, he was painting a dark hallway at Lumon that lead to an elevator. Where is that hallway? And why would his Outie know about the inner workings of Lumon? What does it all mean?!
5. Why did the "Innies" decide to return to Lumon?
After everything they went through, it seems odd to me that all four Innies would find their way back to the office.
6. Why did Helly R lie?
When all the Innies got together to talk about what they saw on the outside, Helly R made it a point to lie about what she saw — or rather, who she is. Did she lie because she doesn't want her friends to know she's actually an Eagan? Or did she lie because she's actually Outie Helly going undercover? Or something else I haven't even thought of?!
7. How long has it actually been since the uprising?
Mr. Milchick told them it'd been five months since the rebellion, but I'm not so sure. Why would Lumon suddenly be honest with the Innies? How could they prove that time has actually passed? Why does it feel like the rebellion happened and suddenly they're just back?
8. No, but why was Ms. Cobel so obsessed with Mark?
Lumon clearly used this as a scapegoat for Ms. Cobel getting fired, but it is really weird that she was so clued into Mark specifically. Why not any of the other Innies? Is it solely because of whatever is going on with Gemma? Is there something special about him? I need answers!
9. What was that flash of Gemma on Mark's computer?
Does this tell us anything about the data they're refining? Is Mark refining Gemma's data? Did that flash even actually happen? WHAT is going on?!
10. WHY is a child working there?!
No, but actually...why? Where did this child come from? And what is she doing here? And aren't there child labor laws that prevent this kind of thing?
