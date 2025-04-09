Britt Lower Just Revealed Her Favorite "Suspicious" 'Severance' Theory

Don't worry, if you're still crying over the Severance season 2 ending, I have good news for you. Severance season 3 is coming to Apple TV+! The show was renewed for a junior season after the season 2 finale and the news couldn't come at a better time. I need to see the Severance cast and characters happy!!! Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming episodes.

Here's the latest news on Severance season 3, coming to Apple TV+ soon.

What are some popular Severance season 3 theories? Apple TV+ During a panel at Bell Works in New Jersey (where the show is filmed), Britt Lower revealed a theory the whole Severance cast is "getting a kick out of [is] Ricken being a goat," she tells People. "I think that's everyone's collective theory. You never know." Michael Chernus (who plays Ricken in the show) says that "people have all kinds of theories about Ricken that he's a goat or that he's an Eagan or he's part of the board. I think, you know, we don't see a ton of Ricken in season 2, so I think the fact that he isn't around much makes him seem very suspicious to some people." Fans love getting caught up in the theories, but for the team behind-the-scenes, it's a little tricky to navigate. "You have to like take all that with a grain of salt and sort of appreciate that everybody has different ideas, but we have to have our own sort of clear idea of what we're doing that is independent of that," executive producer Ben Stiller says. However, that doesn’t mean he turns a blind eye to online chatter, saying, “I'll read a theory and I'll be like, 'Oh I wish we were making that show because that sounds cool.' But generally, I have to sort of turn the other way," creator Dan Erickson agrees.

Is there a season 3 of Severance coming? Apple TV+ Yes, Apple TV renewed Severance for a season 3 on March 21, 2025. “Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” executive producer and director Ben Stiller says in a statement. He jokes that, “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.” “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole Severance team,” executive Adam Scott (who also plays Mark) adds. “Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

When is Severance season 3 coming out? Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV+ We don't have an official Severance season 3 release date yet, but we do know it won't take another three years for new episodes to come out. (We all remember the three-year wait between seasons 1 and 2). During an appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Ben Stiller promises that "the plan is not, definitely not" to release Severance season 3 in 2028.

Who's in the Severance season 3 cast? Apple TV+ Based on the end of season 2, we can include the Severance season 3 cast to include all our favorite stars: Adam Scott as Mark Scout: a Lumon employee leading his team in Macrodata Refinement (MDR). In the real world he's mourning his late wife Gemma.

as Mark Scout: a Lumon employee leading his team in Macrodata Refinement (MDR). In the real world he's mourning his late wife Gemma. Britt Lower as Helena Eagan/Helly R.: one of Mark's coworkers with a shocking outie identity: she's the daughter of Lumon's CEO.

as Helena Eagan/Helly R.: one of Mark's coworkers with a shocking outie identity: she's the daughter of Lumon's CEO. Dichen Laman as Gemma/Ms. Casey: Mark's wife in the real world and the wellness counselor on Lumon's severed floor.

as Gemma/Ms. Casey: Mark's wife in the real world and the wellness counselor on Lumon's severed floor. Zach Cherry as Dylan George: another of Mark's coworkers who's the first one to be awakened outside the office.

as Dylan George: another of Mark's coworkers who's the first one to be awakened outside the office. John Turturro as Irving Bailiff: a Lumon employee who works with Mark.

as Irving Bailiff: a Lumon employee who works with Mark. Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman: a severed Lumon employee who's the head of Optics and Design (O&D).

as Burt Goodman: a severed Lumon employee who's the head of Optics and Design (O&D). Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick: Lumon's Manager on the severed floor.

as Seth Milchick: Lumon's Manager on the severed floor. Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel: Lumon's manager during season 1 who lives as outie Mark's neighbor Mrs. Selvig.

as Harmony Cobel: Lumon's manager during season 1 who lives as outie Mark's neighbor Mrs. Selvig. Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale: Mark's sister, who's pregnant in season 1.

as Devon Scout-Hale: Mark's sister, who's pregnant in season 1. Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale: Devon's husband and a self-help author.

as Ricken Hale: Devon's husband and a self-help author. Sarah Bock as Eustice Huang: the severed floor's new Deputy Manager in season 2.

What happens at the end of Severance season 2? Apple TV+ The Severance season 2 ending is truly devastating. In the final moments of the episode, outie Mark and Gemma finally reunite in the moment we've been waiting literal years for. They decide to make their escape, but when they slip back into their innie selves, Mark S. decides he doesn't want to sacrifice himself for his outie. He stays with Helly at Lumon while Gemma (who had managed to escape, reverting to her outie self) looks on, screaming his name and beating on the door.

Where does Severance film? Apple TV+ Severance has been filmed in locations like New Jersey's Bell Labs, as well as various locations around New York, including York Studios, Kingston, Nyack, Marine Park Golf Course, Ulster County, and Beacon.

As the cast reunites for Severance season 3, get ready for more outie-innie drama and suspense!

This post has been updated.