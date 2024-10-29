Shawn Mendes Finally Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I'm Trying To Be Really Brave"
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Shawn Mendes — and his ever-complicated love life — has been all over the news lately (hello, VMAs love triangle 👀). From Camila Cabello to Sabrina Carpenter to those rumors that he may not even be interested in women at all, there's no shortage of topics to address. And finally, Shawn decided to put the rumors to rest...sort of. Here's what the singer had to say at his Colorado concert this week!
@lewisiana
Shawn finally addressing his sexuality! #shawnmendes #friendsandfamily #redrock
Shawn entered the spotlight as a teenager, quickly becoming a heartthrob — and a controversial topic of conversation. For years, people speculated that he was actually gay, leading him to a lot of frustration, according to his conversation with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. But now, he's finally addressing the rumors head on.
During his show at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Shawn addressed the crowd pretty directly. The musician shared, "Since I was really young, there's been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long." He continued, nothing that he thinks "it's kind of silly" in general that people were so focused on it because he thinks "sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes."
The star elaborated, "It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover, and still have yet to discover." Throughout the speech, Shawn played his guitar, eventually noting that writing "The Mountain" — a song that calls out the rumors about his romantic life — "felt very important" to him because he "could address it [the rumors]" in a way that made sense to him.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Finally, Shawn opened up. He said, "The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don't really know sometimes, and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that."
Closing the whole speech out, Shawn finished with, "I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. And that’s all I really want to say about that for now."
We're so happy for Shawn, and hope he feels a little more free to live his truth – whatever that may be!
