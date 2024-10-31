After Addressing Sexuality, Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Is Still "Teaching Me What Love Means"
Out of all the celebrity breakups I wasn't expecting, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes definitely tops the list. They were clearly very close, and Shawn even admitted that all of his songs are about Camila, even the ones he released before they dated! (Okay, cute). The couple split at the end of 2021, but after a very buzzy summer following rumors that Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet references their love triangle, Shawn Mendes revealed Camila is still one of his closest friends.
- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated from 2019-2021, then reportedly reconnected in 2023.
- Shawn recently opened up about how Camila is "one of my closest best friends."
- He also reveals she's still the first person he would call in an emergency.
What does Shawn Mendes say about Camila Cabello?
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV
In a new interview with The New York Times, Shawn Mendes reveals just how much Camila Cabello means to him, and that it “bugs” him that the internet thinks they're “against each other in a weird way.”
"[She's] one of my closest best friends...I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say," he reveals. “But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day...Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way.”
The interview comes after Shawn Mendes spoke on his sexuality (something that, for some reason, has been a topic of conversation on the internet for years), and after the duo was in the spotlight following the release of Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet, which seems to reference a love triangle between the three of them. Fans analyzed lyrics like "Oh I leave quite an impression" in "Taste" after Camila Cabello dyed her hair blonde, and "Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs" in "Coincidence" when Camila teased a lyric from "June Gloom" that says "If she's so amazing, why are you on this side of town?"
Have Shawn Mendes and Camila broken up?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This isn't the first time the pair has broken the internet, and one of my favorite moments was when they performed "Señorita" at the AMAs in 2019. The chemistry! The vocals! The audience reactions!
And in November of 2021, the pair made a joint statement (which was posted to their individual Instagram stories) announcing their breakup.
"Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might have broken up, but they're definitely still in each other's lives. And there were rumors in 2023 that they had romantically reconnected. “They’ve practically moved in with each other,” an US Weekly sourcesaid last summer. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”
The pair has been spotted together more and more frequently, at Coachella, then at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and even in the middle of New York City. The Us Weekly source also mentions that “it feels like a new relationship.”
However, according to a new source, the pair has broken up again — this time for good. “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives," the source told The Sun. "In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”
Despite the will-they-won't-they of it all, it seems like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will always be in each other's lives!
When did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello date?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
After being friends for years (and that steamy VMAs performance), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated from 2019-2021.
How old are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes is 26 years old and was born on August 8, 1998, while 27-year-old Camila Cabello was born on March 3, 1997. There's just a one-year age gap between them!
