After Their New York Weekend, Will Taylor And Travis Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The VMAs?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We knew from the moment Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied at a Christmas bar that they were meant for each other. The celebrity couple has gone on Bahamas vacationsand spent time in Vegas, and Travis even showed up onstage at the Eras Tour! The more time they spend together, the more obvious it is that they are in L-O-V-E. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent the weekend together celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens and watching the U.S. Open, and fans are hoping they'll make their red carpet debut at the MTV video music awards tonight. See the adorable pics from the weekend below!
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Fun-Filled Fall Weekend
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started the weekend early with the Baltimore Ravens vs. KC Chiefs game on September 5. The global popstar showed up to support her beau in a denim corset & shorts set paired with red lipstick and thigh-high red boots (the latter of which might just be a Reputation (TV) Easter egg).
One X user tweeted, "The second season of NFL (Taylor’s Version) dropped tonight and I’m so happy." We couldn't agree more. Bring on the 'fits, Taylor!!
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Taylor definitely got into the spirit of the game — which is exactly how we respond to every single Eras Tourvideo.
Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift at Lucali tonight 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/EKGReq5nZP— deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) September 7, 2024
The next night, Taylor and Travis had a dinner date at Brooklyn pizza join Lucali. Travis paired a cream sweater vest, striped pants, and a baseball cap. Taylor looked amazing as ever in a black bandeau and sheer bodysuit, shorts, and oversized blazer. If you weren't convinced that your fall wardrobe needs knee high boots, this look will do the job.
Spotted: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying a night out in NYC! They had pizza in Brooklyn and left fans going wild ¹ #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce #NYC pic.twitter.com/lDgF8UbNlh— Elite Above (@EliteAbove) September 8, 2024
September 7 saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at Electric Lady Studios for model and singer Karen Elson wedding to Electric Lady Studios co-owner Lee Foster. The couple looked stunning in contrasting shades of cream and black, although it does have us wondering how close to white is too close when it comes to wedding guest dresses?
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Taylor and Travis spent Sunday September 8 at the US Open with Patrick & Brittany Mahomes. Taylor definitely captured the last magic of summer with a red and white gingham dress and black sunnies, while Travis wore a Gucci polo shirt, sweater, and bucket hat.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The couple got cozy, sipped their drinks, and watched some football on the DL.
While out in New York City, @taylorswift13 wore a #Gucci look styled with the #GucciHorsebit1955 handbag. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Wy2RJJLKP7— gucci (@gucci) September 9, 2024
And the couple wrapped up their fun-filled weekend with a New York City date night, complete with a gorgeous Gucci mini dress.
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be at the 2024 VMAs?
Taylor Swift/UMG/Youtube
We have all our fingers and toes crossed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally make their red carpet debut at the 2024 MTV VMAs September 11. Considering they've been in New York all weekend, and Travis doesn't play until Sunday September 15, it is definitely possible for these stars to make it on the red carpet.
Taylor Swift has 12 nominations for the VMAs this year for her song "Fortnight," as well as the VMAs Most Iconic Performance for "You Belong With Me," Artist of the Year, and Best Pop, meaning it's more than likely she'll be at the event. Hopefully Travis will be with her!
