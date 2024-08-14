8 Easy, Short Hairstyles To Give Extra Volume To Thin Hair
The hardest thing about having thin hair, is when you're trying to style your short, thin hair. It can be incredibly hard to style, especially you're always looking for new ways to add volume, only for it to fall flat... literally. Well, as a former short hair girly myself, with seriously thin hair, I've got the hacks and hairstyles for all the volume you could ever need.
Plus, I consulted the experts, Julius Michael(celebrity hair stylist) and Wes Sharpton (hairdresser at Hairstory) to get their professional opinions on which hairstyles are best for short and thin hair, as well as any pro tips they have for ways to add volume. So keep reading for all the best — and easiest — hairstyles to add volume to your short, thin hair!
Textured Side Part
Celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael gave us tips on how to achieve this cute, side part hairstyle that adds a lot of texture! He first, starts by adding texture to the roots with his Voloom hair iron, and then he finishes the style with a 3/4 inch curling iron to create soft waves. His number 1 tip for short, thin hair? Don't be afraid to experiment! He also embraces flyaways because they keep the hair naturally beautiful and not so frozen and stiff!
Layered Bun
A messy bun with with face framing pieces and layers, is the easiest way to fake volume. If your hair is flat like mine, and it just doesn't hold volume, then just throw your layers into a messy bun and pull out face-framing pieces. This will not only flatter your face shape, but it also gives the illusion of volume. Sometimes I like to put my hair up in a bun, and slowly start yanking out a few layers throughout the hair to give it a lived-in look. We're not looking for sleek, because that will make the hair look flat. The messier, the better!
Loose Waves
Loose waves look incredible with short hair! And the key to gaining volume? Texture, texture, texture! To get this texture, you're going to want to buy a texture spray, and spray it all throughout your hair. Then scrunch it, flip it upside down, and really tossle it. This will give it volume, and ensure it doesn't look thin.
Textured Pixie
Wes Sharpton
Wes Sharpton, hairdresser at Hairstory, gave us an expert tip if you happen to have short hair that is also fine and curly. He says that you can mix wax and oil and form the coil with a diffuser hair dry to help give the hair some body and texture. This style looks especially good with short hair, styled like above in a super cute textured pixie cut!
Voluminous Curls
These voluminous curls are achieved by tightly curling the whole head of hair. But the real trick is to tease the roots with a brush. When I had short hair, this was my secret weapon. I would style it with heat, then tease my whole head at the root to ensure it looked full, and didn't fall flat in 30 minutes. Top it off with some hairspray to really hold it all together!
Fun Bow/Scrunchie
A good hairstyle that makes your hair look full, even when it's messy, is to use a scrunchy. Tease up the roots once more, and throw it into a low bun with a fun scrunchy. I love the one above, because the large bows make the hair look large and full. This is a lazy-girl approved hairstyle that still makes your hair look put together!
Blunt, Textured Bob
A blunt bob has to be one of my favorite hairstyles ever, but it can be seriously hard to style if you have thin hair. A tip for this is to sleep in little braids or buns. I would take my short hair and twist it up with a clip just a bit before I went to bed, then when I woke up, I had the cutest waves that made my hair look so much more full and voluminous. The messy look, like above, is a 10/10, I'm obsessed with this style.
Claw Clip
Pexels/İlknur Çelik
The easiest style for short-haired girlies with thin hair? Claw clips. These will save your life, especially when your hair gets in that odd, inbetween phase where it's not too long and not too short. You just get a cute claw clip and clip it up into a half-up half-down hairstyle. I like to purposefully push the claw clip up, so it gives a bit of volume in the back of my hair. And voila! All you need for an easy hairstyle to give volume to your otherwise thin, flat hair!
