7 Best Flat Irons For The Most Perfect, Straight Hair
We've all had those moments where our hair is simply... untamable. It seems like nothing you do, or no product you try can help it. That's me almost every morning when I wake up. My split ends are more noticeable, the breakage is showing, and I have kinks in my hair that last for days. So sometimes, the only solution is to simply use hot tools.
I try to minimize my hot tool use to strictly days like this where I know nothing else will work — and that's where flat irons will save the day. Sometimes, a flat iron is the only product that makes my hair look shiny, nice, and let's be honest: presentable. I've tried quite a few, and these are the best, most popular options that give your hair life. And some even do a better job than my Dyson Airwrap can on most days, so let's get into it!
Heat Protectant
Amazon
Chi 44 Iron Guard Heat Protectant
Before we get into the actual flat irons of it all, I want to make sure we all add this heat protectant to cart and click check out, because heat protectant is so important when using hot tools! This heat protectant is one I've been using for years, because of how well it works. It protects even the hottest of tools from your hair, and gets bonus points for being insanely affordable. Like $4 affordable... So definitely grab this one immediately and make sure to use every time you put heat on your hair.
Flat Irons
Amazon
Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron
I'm a simple woman — I see over 29,000 good reviews on a product, and I click "purchase." It's as simple as that. This flat iron from Conair has such good reviews, that you'll definitely want to try it out for yourself. It has a longer plate than most flat irons, helping to cover more of your hair with each swipe. So, if you've got a lot of hair like I do, then this is definitely the best choice for you.
Amazon
ADOBIRD Cordless Straightener
As someone who travels a lot, an on-the-go straightener is essential. It's something I didn't even know I needed until realizing that my normal straightener was such a hassle to bring places, given the size, and annoying cords. This flat iron is the perfect carry-on size, and it still heats up in seconds, so I don't have to take too long before heading out on whatever adventures I have planned that day. And don't worry — this cordless flat iron also comes with a charging cord, so you don't have to worry about a dead battery while you're out and about!
Amazon
Remington Hair Straightener
This Remington flat iron is good for so many reasons — especially how hot it can get! But another great plus to this hot tool is that it's infused with argan oil and keratin, so as you're using it you're actually helping your hair rather than hurting it. This will replace your damaging and harsh flat iron immediately after trying it. It's genuinely such a good product, boasting 14,000 reviews to prove it.
Amazon
Rozamor Professional Flat Iron
One thing that's so important to me is a flat iron with adjustable temperature settings, because I don't always want to use a lot of heat on my hair. Some days my hair requires less, and sometimes it requires more — it just depends on how unruly my hair is at the moment — so having this setting if super important! It's also titanium, which helps to prevent tugging or ripping of your hair! We love the sound of that!
Amazon
CHI Original Ceramic Flat Iron
This is the OG flat iron that I've used for so long, and there's a reason why. It is dependable, consistent, and doesn't damage my hair as much as other flat irons. The CHI original leaves my hair looking and feeling so soft. I'm telling you right now, this flat iron will last you years and years, because mine definitely did!
Amazon
Babyliss Pro Hair Straightener
All my thin hair girlies, listen up: I've got the product for you! This straightener is ideal for those with super thin hair, because of its slim size and shape. It makes it super easy to finish your hair in a rush without a lot of wrist pain, given how light it is. Sounds like a dream to me!
Amazon
Vanessa Pro Flat Iron
This straightener is amazing for getting straight, sleek hair — but also curls! It's made out of titanium which makes for a really smooth surface that can give you the best curls, because it doesn't tug too harshly on your hair or cause any weird kinks in your hair like a lot of straighteners do. Love that for a versatile styling moment!
