8 Easy Hairstyles For Thin Hair To Get A More Voluminous Look
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Choosing a hairstyle for the day with very fine, thin hair can sometimes make you go a tad crazy. I know I've been there once or twice (or many) times, myself. Struggling to keep volume in your hair after you do said-hairstyle can be even harder. That's why I often opt for more voluminous hairstyles that allow your hair to look a bit fuller than it may actually be!
I asked hair expert Renee Valerie on her tips for styling thin hair, and how to keep it looking voluminous all day long, so keep reading to hear all of her amazing insight! And make sure to save this list so you can come back to it when you're having one of those "I can't get my hair to not be anything but flat" days. 😘
How do you keep volume in thin hair?
Kayla Walden
With thin hair, you have to be aware that curls or other heat-based styles won't hold as long in your hair because of the fine texture. In order to get styles to last, you have to use volumizing products like a styling mist or a holding gel. Expert hair stylist, Renee Valerie, says that you should never hesitate to layer products to achieve the fullness and lasting style that fine hair requires.
Using sprays or gels will help create a long-lasting voluminous style, while also protecting the color and health of your hair. So don't be scared to try new products — and even test them out together!
Best Hairstyles For Thin Hair
Renee Valerie
Layers
To start, a good layered haircut will make all the difference with fine hair. When you get a haircut with lots of layers, this helps to create dimension in the hair which gives the illusion of volume, especially when styled right. This added texture makes styling so easy because it gives your hair way more life and movement.
Half Up Half Down
There's many ways you can go about this — and I'll definitely get into more options — but you can't go wrong with a classic half-up half-down. This is a great style when you're on the end of your hair wash cycle, and need to hide some of the grease. Add a touch of dry shampoo and throw it up in this style, and you're good to go! Plus, it gets even cuter when you style it with a scrunchie or a bow to add a fun touch to the look!
Blowout
A classic blowout is one of my favorite styles for my thin hair! I typically do this when my hair's freshly wet out of the shower. I'll soak it in a styling gel or voluminous mousse to help give it volume and allow the curls to hold. Then I'll either blow it dry or use my Dyson Airwrap for the curls. The trick is to add strengthening hairspray after for an even longer hold.
Kayla Walden
Claw Clip
I love using claw clip because I can tease the underside of my hair for some added volume and use the claw clip to push up my hair even more. This is another great way to add volume to otherwise flat hair — and it's super easy to do! You just need a teasing comb, a claw clip, and voila! You're out the door, and looking fab!
Beachy Waves
Beachy, textured waves are sure to bring life to your thin hair! I love doing this fun hairstyle when I want a more textured look. I'll either braid my hair the night before to get the waves, or individually curl my hair tightly to get these tighter peachy waves like above. Then, all you need to do is add a texture spray and scrunch your hair. These usually last 2-3 days for me!
Messy Bun
Ah, the messy bun. Quite easily the best and quickest way to deal with your thin hair, giving it the illusion of texture or volume. I also happen to love how my hair looks when I take it out of the messy bun — I get all these kinky waves that give life to your hair. Just throw it up in a bun without trying too hard, and pull out some face-framing pieces. You'll look like you have voluminous hair in no time!
Half-Up Half-Down Braid
This is a super fun hairstyle if you're looking for something intermediate or a little more complicated than our other styles! The easiest way I like to achieve this style is by taking two pieces from either side of your hair and braiding them individually. Then wrap them around your head, tucking them into each other to create and invisible braid like above. Take it a step further by adding in beads, accessories, or flowers into the braid. A very whimsical, bridal style — or every something flirty for everyday — if I say so myself!
Kayla Walden
Using Hot Rollers
For this style, I actually used hot rollers to achieve a bouncy looking blowout. Whenever I use hot rollers, my blowout lasts much, much longer — this is because when you clip them to your head, they cool off in the curled shape for better hold. This is perfect for thin, fine hair that normally doesn't hold curls too well. It's my go-to style when I need the curls to really last all day long.
