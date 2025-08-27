Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The 9 Best Movies You Can Stream On Tubi In September 2025

Tubi Movies September 2025
Tubi
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleAug 27, 2025
You can never have too many movies to queue up in your free time — especially as temps drop and summer winds down. Whether you're projecting a classic comedy in your backyard on a late summer evening, or your curled up inside with a mind-bending indie movie, Tubi has so many awesome films coming in September. Here are the 9 best you can watch, plus the rest of the thrilling list!

Scroll to see all the best movies to watch on Tubi this September!

Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name

Sony Pictures

Call Me By Your Name

We're starting this list off strong with a Timothée Chalamet flick. While you may have mixed feelings about his costar, there's no denying that Timmy bared his soul for this performance. Plus, with peaches on the brain (thank you, The Summer I Turned Pretty), this movie is uniquely relevant again (IYKYK).

Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario

A24

Dream Scenario

National Treasure may be Nicolas Cage's best work (I kid...sort of), Dream Scenario is one of the most interesting performances he's given in some time. The movie is pretty trippy, so it's not something you can just put on and mindlessly watch, but I promise it's worth the time and mental energy.

Alicia Silverstone in Clueless

Paramount Pictures

Clueless

This movie speaks for itself, so I won't even try to make too much of a case for it. Whether you're a Paul Rudd super fan, you love '90s fashion, you're loving Irish Blood, or you simply can't stop saying "As if!" then it's definitely time for a Clueless rewatch.

Amanda Bynes in She's The Man

Paramount Pictures

She’s The Man

I have two words for you: Amanda Bynes.

Didn't sell you?

Okay, then what about these: Channing Tatum.

Truly, enough said.

Jim Carrey in The Truman Show

Paramount Pictures

The Truman Show

Can't stop thinking about the simulation? This movie is for you! When I watched The Truman Show for the first time in high school, I honestly had a bit of an existential crisis — is anything actually real? Could my life actually be a lie?

While I was never able to definitively prove I'm not living in a simulation, I was able to start enjoying Jim Carrey's brilliant, nuanced performance in this film. 10/10, would recommend.

Ray Liotta in Goodfellas

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Goodfellas

Call me a Film Bro all you want, but Goodfellas is one of my favorite movies of all time. The scene where Paul Sorvino slices garlic into the thinnest pieces of all time for Sunday sauce while in jail is a masterpiece alone — and the rest of the Scorsese brilliance is just the cherry (or garlic?) on top. Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesce, Lorraine Bracco...what more could you ask for in a movie?!

Tim Burton\u2019s Corpse Bride

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

If you're waiting Wednesday season 2 part 2 to drop, this Tim Burton animation the perfect watch! I remember seeing Corpse Bride in theaters with my dad and falling in love with the haunting music and heartbreaking story. If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas, then you'll definitely love this — it's got all of the classic Tim Burton style you could want.

Jennifer Lopez in Selena

Warner Bros. Pictures

Selena

Before seeing her highly-anticipated work in Kiss of the Spider Woman, check out Jennifer Lopez in Selena. Playing the late pop star, Lopez stunned audiences with her performance as Selena Quintanilla, and was even nominated for a Golden Globe! Definitely one to watch this month!

Katie Featherston in Paranormal Activity

Blumhouse

Paranormal Activity

We're entering spooky season, so it's the perfect time to start you scary movie marathoning! Much like The Blair Witch Project, this movie is in the "found footage" scary movie genre that really makes you wonder if any of this can happen IRL...or at least I do.

Here are the rest of the movies you can stream on Tubi this August!

Dakota Johnson in Need For Speed

Dreamworks

Action

Swamy Rotolo in A Chiara

NEON

Art House

Issa Rae in Little

Universal Pictures

Black Cinema

Florence Pugh in Fighting With My Family

Amazon MGM Studios

Comedy

Louis Tomlinson in One Direction: This is Us

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Documentary

Liam Neeson in Marlow

Sky Cinema

Drama

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween (2018)

Universal Pictures

Horror

Minions in Despicable Me 3

Illumination

Kids & Family

Johnny Depp and Dianne Wiest in Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

STX Films

Thriller

