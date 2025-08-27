You can never have too many movies to queue up in your free time — especially as temps drop and summer winds down. Whether you're projecting a classic comedy in your backyard on a late summer evening, or your curled up inside with a mind-bending indie movie, Tubi has so many awesome films coming in September. Here are the 9 best you can watch, plus the rest of the thrilling list!

Sony Pictures Call Me By Your Name We're starting this list off strong with a Timothée Chalamet flick. While you may have mixed feelings about his costar, there's no denying that Timmy bared his soul for this performance. Plus, with peaches on the brain (thank you, The Summer I Turned Pretty), this movie is uniquely relevant again (IYKYK).

A24 Dream Scenario National Treasure may be Nicolas Cage's best work (I kid...sort of), Dream Scenario is one of the most interesting performances he's given in some time. The movie is pretty trippy, so it's not something you can just put on and mindlessly watch, but I promise it's worth the time and mental energy.



Paramount Pictures Clueless This movie speaks for itself, so I won't even try to make too much of a case for it. Whether you're a Paul Rudd super fan, you love '90s fashion, you're loving Irish Blood, or you simply can't stop saying "As if!" then it's definitely time for a Clueless rewatch.

Paramount Pictures She’s The Man I have two words for you: Amanda Bynes. Didn't sell you? Okay, then what about these: Channing Tatum. Truly, enough said.

Paramount Pictures The Truman Show Can't stop thinking about the simulation? This movie is for you! When I watched The Truman Show for the first time in high school, I honestly had a bit of an existential crisis — is anything actually real? Could my life actually be a lie? While I was never able to definitively prove I'm not living in a simulation, I was able to start enjoying Jim Carrey's brilliant, nuanced performance in this film. 10/10, would recommend.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Goodfellas Call me a Film Bro all you want, but Goodfellas is one of my favorite movies of all time. The scene where Paul Sorvino slices garlic into the thinnest pieces of all time for Sunday sauce while in jail is a masterpiece alone — and the rest of the Scorsese brilliance is just the cherry (or garlic?) on top. Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesce, Lorraine Bracco...what more could you ask for in a movie?!

Warner Bros. Entertainment Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride If you're waiting Wednesday season 2 part 2 to drop, this Tim Burton animation the perfect watch! I remember seeing Corpse Bride in theaters with my dad and falling in love with the haunting music and heartbreaking story. If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas, then you'll definitely love this — it's got all of the classic Tim Burton style you could want.

Warner Bros. Pictures Selena Before seeing her highly-anticipated work in Kiss of the Spider Woman, check out Jennifer Lopez in Selena. Playing the late pop star, Lopez stunned audiences with her performance as Selena Quintanilla, and was even nominated for a Golden Globe! Definitely one to watch this month!

Blumhouse Paranormal Activity We're entering spooky season, so it's the perfect time to start you scary movie marathoning! Much like The Blair Witch Project, this movie is in the "found footage" scary movie genre that really makes you wonder if any of this can happen IRL...or at least I do.

