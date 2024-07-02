The Best New TV Shows Of 2024 (So Far) & Where To Stream Them
2024 has been a truly incredible year of TV — and we're only halfway through the year! While we get ready for all the best summer and fall movies to hit our screens, our team at Brit + Co rounded up the best TV shows of 2024 so far so that you can spend time doing what's important: watching them! Snacks and beverages encouraged.
My Lady Jane — Stream On Prime Video
Prime Video
It's no secret that history has done LOTS of people dirty. And while we can't go back in time to change the past, we can reimagine it — and Prime Video's My Lady Jane proves that reimagining can be GOOD. This TV show has everything romantasy fans have been asking for: tension and slow burn, an incredible script, beautiful costumes, and complicated characters. "Give us My Lady Jane season 2," we all say in unison.
My Lady Jane is available to stream on Prime Video and stars Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Anna Chancellor, Dominic Cooper, Kate O'Flynn, Rob Brydon, Abbie Hern, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Henry Ashton, Máiréad Tyers, Michael Workeye, Joe Klocek, Brandon Grace, and Will Keen.
One Day — Stream On Netflix
Matt Towers/Netflix
One Day gets the award for "Most Devastating TV Show Of 2024." Seriously, if you sobbed uncontrollably in your bed in the middle of the night...you're not alone. The internet hysteria around this series shows how much we crave connection. It also highlights how important it is not to waste time — and to never pass up the opportunity to tell someone you love them.
One Day is available to stream on Netflix and stars Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Amber Grappy, Tim McInnerny, Joely Richardson, Toby Stephens, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Jonny Weldon.
Shōgun — Stream On Hulu
FX/Hulu
Shōgun's popularity — and the fact it moved from a limited series to a multi-season show — proves it's one of the best TV shows of 2024. It's all about the details, and thanks to the rich world-building and complicated characters, every single aspect of this show serves a purpose. And we haven't stopped thinking about the relationships, the politics, and that major cliffhanger since.
Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu and stars Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, and Fumi Nikaido.
The Bear Season 3 — Stream On Hulu
FX/Hulu
Not only did The Bear season 3 give our favorite chefs higher stakes in their careers and their personal lives, but it also gave us a deeper understanding of everyone's backstories, and how much they mean to one another. That insane season 3 ending packed a punch by diving into the affects of Carmy's relationship with Sydney in the past, and his relationship with Jimmy in the future. It's also perfectly teed up season 4, which we're hoping comes sooner rather than later.
You can stream The Bear season 3 on Hulu now. The show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Ayo Edebiri, and Will Poulter.
Palm Royale — Stream On Apple TV+
Apple TV+
Palm Royale is the perfect TV show for when you want to escape reality, and will have you dreaming of an afternoon by the pool. We're obsessed with how the colorful aesthetic and the life-or-death drama come together to create a show that's pure camp. Read up on the latest Palm Royale season 2 news!
Palm Royale is on Apple TV+ and stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett.
Bridgerton Season 3 — Stream On Netflix
Netflix
We know you love Bridgerton, you know we love Bridgerton. Season 3 added even more context for characters like Francesca, Cressida, and Benedict, but it gave Penelope the spotlight she deserved the whole time — and that hopeful, romantic ending made us so emotional! Bridgerton season 4. cannot come soon enough.
All episodes of Bridgerton season 3 is available to stream on Netflix. The TV show stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Ruth Gemmell.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith — Stream On Prime Video
David Lee/Prime Video
The TV show version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith takes a different approach to the story than the OG film you know and love. Instead of a married couple hired by separate organizations to take each other out, Maya Erskine and Donald Glover play strangers hired to take other people out. This new take adds new tension, stakes, and drama, and Maya and Donald's chemistry is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to stream on Prime Video and stars Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.
Hacks Season 3 — Stream On Max
Jake Giles Netter/Max
It's been a year since old-school comedian Deborah and 20-something comedy writer Ava split when we see them at the beginning of Hacks season 3, and they're both on the cusp of something new. The series provides an energetic and fresh angle to TV we haven't seen in a long time, and we simply cannot get enough.
Hacks season 3 is on Max now and stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
