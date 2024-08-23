The Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Every week, Netflix has an exciting and eclectic curation of the top 10 most-watched shows on the platform. From cutesy to comedic to true crime, there really is something for everyone. This week, it's not surprising to see Emily in Parismade the list, but there are so many other incredible options to choose from if you're looking for something to watch. While you could binge season 4 over and over again, here are all the top-ranked TV shows to watch on Netflix right now!
Courtesy of Netflix
1. Emily in Paris Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix
2. American Murder: Laci Peterson
American Murder: Laci Peterson premiered on August 14.
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
3. The Umbrella Academy Season 4
Netflix
4. Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Work Special
Courtesy of Netflix
5. Love Is Blind: UK Season 1
Sally Mais/Netflix
6. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 1
Courtesy of Netflix
7. Gabby's Dollhouse Season 10
Courtesy of Netflix
8. Simone Biles Rising Season 1
Stephanie Branchu/Netflix
9. Emily in Paris Season 1
Courtesy of Netflix
10.Emily in Paris Season 3
Header image via Netflix
