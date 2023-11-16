The Best Slow Cooker & Crockpot Recipes of All Time: Healthy, Indulgent, Hearty Dishes And How To Make Them
None of us have the time anymore. We all want something simple that is a time-saver and brings down anxiety. That’s what the slow cooker and crock pot are here for. And we want to make it even easier for you by compiling the best of the best in one place, our all time guide of slow cooker and crockpot recipes. Let’s get started.
Slow Cooker Safety Tips: A Beginners Guide
Before we get into the good stuff, let’s do an overview on safety. Our 10 Safety Rules Every Beginner Slow-Cooker Should Follow breaks it down nicely for you. Some tips out of the gate: frozen meat should be thawed before putting in a slow cooker, don’t worry about leaving it unattended as long as you’re following the instructions for your model, you can leave it on overnight, and always leave the lid on unless the recipe calls for it to be off.
If you have questions about chicken specifically, we also have 7 Burning Questions About Slow-Cooking Chicken - Answered. There’s good guidance here like boneless chicken is preferred for slow-cooking, as is skinless chicken. A whole chicken can fit in a slow cooker. The optimal time for cooking chicken is two to three hours on high and six to eight hours on low.
And if you want to go beyond chicken, The Beginner’s Guide to Slow-Cookin’ Everything gets you started with some of the most common foods that are slow cooked.
Healthy Recipes For The Crockpot
Just because it’s made in the crockpot doesn’t mean it has to be unhealthy. Our extensive roundup of 51 Healthy Crockpot Recipes will give you all sorts of inspiration. From vegetable-based crockpot recipes like corn on the cob, creamy tortellini vegetable soup, sweet potato stew, and creamy ranch mashed cauliflower, to other treats like vegan slow-cooker hot cocoa, low-carb lasagna, and honey sriracha chicken, you’re sure to find something that piques your interest.
If you’re more of a visual person, you’ll love our Healthy Crockpot Recipes in Stories format. By seeing it, you may decide that’s the recipe you want to try.
Delicious Desserts That Can Be Prepared in No Time
Now we’ll have you salivating with Easy Crockpot Dessert Recipes. Start with the apple pear crisp. Move on to chocolate cake or banana nut cake. Don’t miss the cherry cobbler. Slow cook a lava cake, chocolate turtle bread pudding, coffee cake, or pecan pie. The options are endless. You can even make slow-cooker s’mores dip that has the familiar tastes of chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers combined into one treat.
Vegetarian Options For The Crock Pot
We also have a guide for 18 Easy Vegetarian Crock-Pot Recipes. Butter lentils, minestrone soup, BBQ chickpeas, enchilada casserole, mushroom broth, black bean stuffed peppers, bean soup and spinach ricotta lasagna are some of the options you’ll find here.
Another great dish for vegetarians is classic macaroni and cheese. We have a recipe for that too. To make it easy for you, we have a video that walks through the recipe: DIY Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese.
Our comprehensive guide 51 Easy Crock Pot Recipes will give you options for a long time to come. From comfort food like chicken pot pie, loaded baked potato soup, and beef stew to options you might not have thought of like mozzarella-stuffed chicken meatballs, stuffed artichokes, salmon with creamy lemon sauce, and white queso dip, you have plenty to choose from. When you find the one you’ve fallen in love with, the actual recipe is a click away.
We also have options for summertime with 18 Scrumptious Summer Crock Pot Recipes. These are more seasonal like lamb tacos, pork BBQ sliders, and honey-glazed carrots. So what are you waiting for? Get the crock pot started.
