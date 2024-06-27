Snackle Boxes Are The Ultimate 4th Of July Crowd Pleaser For 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As far as I’m concerned, this summer is all about two of my greatest loves: traveling to the coolest places around and grabbing a little treat along the way. And the newest viral food trend combines them into one genius, and essential, travel hack: snackle boxes. Okay, this might not be a true essential, but as far as I’m concerned, I can’t leave home without one ever again!
To make your Snackle Box 4th of July friendly, just color code your snacks so they're red, white, and blue! Gummies, candies, fruit — there is plenty to choose from. :)
@gracelynnhewitt99 time for a cheat day hehehe 🤭😇 #snacks #snackbox #snackdiy #snackideas #asmr #asmrsounds #snacklebox #satisfying #candy #candybox #organization #kitchenorganization ♬ I Can Do It With a Broken Heart - Taylor Swift
Instead of dealing with a ton of wrapped snacks, which means you have to reach into your bag over and over, snackle boxes keep all your food in one place (which also means it can eliminate extra trash!). Stuff a craft or tackle box with all your favorite sweets, or the makings of a charcuterie board (although if you’re traveling on a plane or another public space, you might want to stay away from the truly potent snacks). Then when you’re feeling hungry, you just pull out the whole box and feast!
The best part about using a box with multiple compartments like this is that you have unlimited treat options. Fill one half with sweets or chocolates, and the other half with salty snacks so that you can satisfy ALL your cravings.
All you need to make your own snackle box is a handy tackle box — like this one from Amazon! Then you can just fill it with all your favorite bites. Not only are these great for vacation travel days, you can also bring them to movie nights, sleepovers, and games. Man, I could have used this during my sister's soccer game seasons!
Would you try this snackle box travel hack? I am definitely going to fill my next one with pickles, chocolate, and potato chips. Check out 22 Road Trip Snacks for all your vacation snack needs.
