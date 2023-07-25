Halle Bailey Just Covered "What Was I Made For" From The Barbie Soundtrack
I am a tried-and-true fan of two Disney movies: the 2015 live-actionCinderella starring Lily James and the '90s Beauty and the Beast cartoon. (I'm a sucker for all things blue, what can I say). So I was definitely not expecting this year's live-action The Little Mermaid became one of my favorite Disney movies *of all time.*
In addition to the costumes and April 2023's collective White Boy of the Month Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey as Ariel was something that my inner childneeded to see. Her voice is nothing but pure magic, and she just sprinkled a little bit of that pixie dust on a hit from another 2023 movie: Barbie.
Watch Halle Bailey Cover "What Was I Made For?"
i love this song and this echo filter a little too much 😭
"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish plays a pivotal role in Barbie and I WEPT when I first saw the movie!! Apparently, I'm not the only one who loves it because Halle Bailey just covered it on TikTok!
"i love this song and this echo filter a little too much 😭," she says in her caption. Her dreamy voice brings something totally new to the message of the song, and also makes it sound like something you'd hear in a Disney movie.
Of course, Halle had a huge year with The Little Mermaid's soundtrack. She performed "Part of Your World" at Disneyland (in the middle of the night, no less), a whole experience that took everyone under the sea with the kind of light show that only The Happiest Place On Earth can pull off.
Next up for the singer-actress extraordinaire? She's starring as Nettie in The Color Purple and I cannot wait.
