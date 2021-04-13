15 TikTok Food Trends We're Craving Right Now
We can easily spend hours down the TikTok rabbit hole of dance videos but just as good are the innovative food videos. From savory donut twists to healthy snack ideas to pasta surprises and more, we are branching out of our Covid-recipe rut and trying something new for dinner (and dessert) tonight. Bon appetit!
Tortilla Fold
@cookingwithayeh
You'll never roll a tortilla again with this brilliant hack.
6-Layer Brownie
@fitwaffle
All of our favorite things in one pan.
Peanut Butter Apple Dip
@missabbeyeats
This one is also a great veggie and fruit dip for kids.
Crispy Crumbed Chicken
@daenskitchen
What we love about a really crispy chicken is its versatility - toss in a salad, add to a roll with aioli, or just serve as the main dish. The homemade breadcrumbs are the secret sauce here.
Ramen Lasagna
@ramenkingivan
This brilliant use of ramen is the perfect comfort food for college roomies or a group of pals.
Ice Cream Bread
@bestfriendsforfrosting
Make it for breakfast or birthdays!
Loaded Air Fryer Fries
@richardeats
Skip the cheese and bacon for a healthier twist on the air-fried fries - yum!
Carrot Bacon
@everything_delish
So easy and delicious and healthy, oh my! CLT, anyone?
Sushi Bake
@christy.cooks
Another crowd pleaser is the sushi bake with a seaweed wrap, lots of ingredients in this one if you're ready for a challenge.
Baked Feta Pasta
@thehungerdiaries
This recipe is ridiculously easy and so tasty!
Crispy Potatoes
@franziee_v
We never met a crispy potato we didn't like, so good.
Golden Egg Fried Rice
@cookwithdana
Give your next stir fry a richer taste with this eggy twist.
Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta
@everything_delish
Gigi Hadid posted this creamy spicy vodka pasta recipe on her IG Stories and Tik Tok users have gone wild for it, for obvious reasons.;)
Cloud Bread
@abimhn
Kids will get a kick out of this light-as-a-cloud loaf.
Mozzarella Donuts
@soflofooodie
Anything in donut form gets a thumbs up from us!
Should You Hire Family Members To Work For Your Biz? An Investigation
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we explore the tax implications of bringing family members into your business.
The question for today is this: Does hiring your family members make sense for your business? Let me be clear. This is not a piece about whether hiring your family members makes sense for your relationships with those family members. As someone who is part of a family business, I could fill up a lot more than 600 words on my opinions about that. For today's purposes, we focus on whether it makes sense from an overall "good business and tax implication" perspective. As it turns out, there is a decent amount of tax nuance when it comes to employing your family. Let's break it down based on relationship to the employee:
You X Ventures for Unsplash
Spouses Who Are In Business Together
Personally, if I had to be in business with my husband, it would not go well. However, many couples build viable, strong businesses together and I say, good for them! Depending on how you have your business entity structured, it will make a big difference on the tax treatment of you and your spouse working as partners. Because a business jointly owned and operated by a married couple is generally treated as a partnership for Federal tax purposes, the spouses must comply with filing and record keeping requirements imposed on partnerships and their partners. The election to file two Schedule C (Form 1040) forms, (one for each spouse) permits certain married co-owners to avoid filing partnership returns, provided that each spouse separately reports a share of all the businesses' items of income, gain, loss, deduction, and credit. Under the election, both spouses will be subject to self-employment tax and on net earnings from self-employment and receive credit for Social Security earnings.
One Spouse Employs Another
If you have a dynamic where your spouse is an employee of your business, then your spouse's wages are subject to income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes. If you are self-employed (not a corporation or a partnership), your spouse's pay does not have to be included in your federal unemployment tax account (FUTA) contributions and payments. However, if your business is a corporation or a partnership you must include that spouse's pay in your unemployment tax contribution calculation.
Kobu Agency for Unsplash
You Employ Your Child
First, let's be clear. I work in my family business, but I am an adult, so I am treated just like a normal employee. However, if you, for example, run a family restaurant and want to hire your children under 18 to work for you, there are some tax benefits. But first, you should check with your state for rules on how many hours minors can work (in non-agricultural jobs) and reference the Fair Labor Standards Act for information on limitations on the kinds of work children can perform.
"This is an often overlooked or under-utilized strategy. Paying your children for true services they provide in your business can be a powerful tax-saving tool," says Cathi Reed, Block Advisors Regional Director. "If you are a sole-proprietorship or single member LLC, and the child is less than 18 years of age, the business is not required to withhold FICA or payroll taxes. The child can use his or her standard deduction against income you pay."
You Hire Your Parent
Oh dear. If you are brave enough to do this, know that you will need to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on your parent's wages and make the appropriate withholdings, but you don't have to pay unemployment taxes. Now all you have to do is convince your parent that you are the boss. Have fun with that!
Is Hiring Family Members Worth It For The Tax Benefits?
"There are some positive tax advantages to hiring family members. It's important to treat a family member like any other employee. Hiring your children can result in substantial savings for businesses. Make sure your child has real, age-appropriate work to do and a reasonable pay rate, comparable to other employees. Consult with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro to ensure that you are complying with all requirements," advises Reed. "Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block, is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. To start working with the tax experts at Block Advisors, visit blockadvisors.com."
In my opinion, you should not hire a family member solely because of the tax benefits. You should always hire based on whether that person is right for the job and keep in mind how this hire could materially impact your relationship with that person and others in your family. Finally, as I mentioned, make sure you have a tax professional on your team when making these determinations. As you can see, things can get a little tricky!
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com