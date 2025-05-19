Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Plus, see the new treats joining the chain's summer menu.

Finally! Sonic’s Half Price Shakes Are Officially Back For The Summer

​Sonic Half Price Shakes + Summer Menu 2025
Sonic
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 19, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Sonic is our ultimatesnack and drink destination come summertime, which is why we're excited to report that the chain’s launching so many goodies ahead of the warmer months – including their iconic half-price shakes deal! If you’re looking for an excuse to swing by your nearest Sonic for a little treat, this is it!

Scroll on to see all the details about Sonic’s summer menu for 2025!

Half-Price Sonic Shakes Return For The Summer

\u200bSonic Half Price Shakes

Sonic

That’s right – Sonic’s iconic half-price shake deal has officially set in for the summer! Starting May 19, you can enjoy Sonic shakes for 50% off every day after 5 p.m. Their shake lineup includes flavors like vanilla, banana, strawberry, caramel, chocolate, and more – we’re craving a sip already!

More Sonic Summer Goodness: Two Returning Slushes + New Snack!

\u200bSonic Watermelon + Lemonberry Slushes

Sonic

Sonic’s bringing back two slush flavors that haven’t been seen for years.

First up is the Watermelon Slush, which was last featured on their menu in 2019. Fans even petitioned with nearly 3,000 signatures urging the chain to bring it back! Watermelon-flavored anything is great for beating the summer heat, so we can’t wait to cool down with this frozen bev! A medium size starts at $2.79 (without tax).

The Lemonberry Slush will also hit Sonic’s summer menu for the first time since 2020. It’s crafted with real strawberries and lemon for a sweet, yet tart sip! A medium size starts at $3.29 (without tax).

New Sonic Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites

Sonic

As far as food goes, there’s a new savory Sonic treat on the horizon: Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites. These pizza-like bites feature both mozzarella and provolone cheeses, some pepperoni, and pizza sauce wrapped in a crispy shell. They’ll be orderable in a three, five or seven-piece starting at just $2.99 (without tax)!

Sonic’s new refreshing summer lineup will drop on May 27 in the Sonic app, with a wider national rollout scheduled for June 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more new menu launches from your favorite restaurants!

food newsfast foodsonicmenufood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Sunrise On The Reaping Cover
Entertainment

Meet The 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast

Starbucks Summer Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks' Summer Menu Introduces A New Shaken Espresso And 2 Returning Faves!

the last of us season finale
Entertainment

Everything To Know About 'The Last Of Us' Season Finale

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit