Finally! Sonic’s Half Price Shakes Are Officially Back For The Summer

Sonic is our ultimate snack and drink destination come summertime , which is why we're excited to report that the chain’s launching so many goodies ahead of the warmer months – including their iconic half-price shakes deal! If you’re looking for an excuse to swing by your nearest Sonic for a little treat, this is it!

Scroll on to see all the details about Sonic’s summer menu for 2025!

Half-Price Sonic Shakes Return For The Summer Sonic That’s right – Sonic’s iconic half-price shake deal has officially set in for the summer! Starting May 19, you can enjoy Sonic shakes for 50% off every day after 5 p.m. Their shake lineup includes flavors like vanilla, banana, strawberry, caramel, chocolate, and more – we’re craving a sip already!

More Sonic Summer Goodness: Two Returning Slushes + New Snack! Sonic Sonic’s bringing back two slush flavors that haven’t been seen for years. First up is the Watermelon Slush, which was last featured on their menu in 2019. Fans even petitioned with nearly 3,000 signatures urging the chain to bring it back! Watermelon-flavored anything is great for beating the summer heat, so we can’t wait to cool down with this frozen bev! A medium size starts at $2.79 (without tax). The Lemonberry Slush will also hit Sonic’s summer menu for the first time since 2020. It’s crafted with real strawberries and lemon for a sweet, yet tart sip! A medium size starts at $3.29 (without tax).

Sonic As far as food goes, there’s a new savory Sonic treat on the horizon: Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites. These pizza-like bites feature both mozzarella and provolone cheeses, some pepperoni, and pizza sauce wrapped in a crispy shell. They’ll be orderable in a three, five or seven-piece starting at just $2.99 (without tax)! Sonic’s new refreshing summer lineup will drop on May 27 in the Sonic app, with a wider national rollout scheduled for June 2.

