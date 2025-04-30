Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

These summery snacks just hit shelves!

5 Surprise Trader Joe's New Arrivals You Can't Miss In May

​Trader Joe's New Items May 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 30, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

As if we really needed an excuse to make yet another Trader Joe’s run, the grocer just dropped 5 new items ahead of May. They all look so enticing, it's hard to know where to start! Here, we’re breaking down the 5 surprise products TJ’s launched (check out their new beauty lineup, too!) and why they’re downright perfect for summertime.

Scroll on to discover the latest and greatest Trader Joe's items that just hit shelves!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

Trader Joe's

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

Buffalo ranch anything reminds us exactly of summertime – the season of wings. This brand-new $3 TJ's popcorn blends buffalo spice and creamy ranch for a truly addicting snack!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Shrimp Fiesta Salad

Trader Joe's

Shrimp Fiesta Salad

Shrimp always feels oh-so fresh for the summer season, and this new grab-and-go salad from Trader Joe's makes enjoying it so easy. Forget your typical meal prep lunches – this $7 pick's loaded up with black beans, corn, tortilla strips for crunch, pico de gallo, and poblano dressing for a refreshing mid-day bite.

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

Trader Joe's

Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

Oh, yum. These $3 berry-flavored candy belts look like the ideal treat to sneak into the movie theater this summer! Crafted using natural flavors and colors, each bite gives you a taste of sweet strawberry with the surprising kick of sour sugar.

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Citrus Berry Herbal Tea

Trader Joe's

Citrus Berry Herbal Tea

Whether you drink it hot before bed or cold alongside a summery lunch spread, this $3 box of tea is sure to become a staple in your seasonal grocery rotation. The flavor notes alone scream summertime: orange, lemongrass, strawberry, and blackberry leaf await in every sip!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Garden Party Scented Candle

Trader Joe's

Garden Party Scented Candle

We're increasingly interested in the non-grocery items Trader Joe's brings out each month – and for May, this $9 candle's at the top of our wishlist! With a sweet aroma of pear, palm leaves, and lilies, each burn will quickly turn your home into a floral fantasy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss Trader Joe's items!

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemssnacksgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Mystery & Thriller Books Summer 2025
Books

8 "Gripping" Mystery & Thriller Books To Read This Summer

hulu shows may 2025
MSN Slideshow

The 10 Best Hulu TV Shows To Watch This Month

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

Surprise! 'The Bear' Season 4 Is Coming A Week Early

florence pugh thunderbolts yelena belova
Entertainment

'Thunderbolts*' Review: Florence Pugh Shine In "Emotional" Marvel Movie

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit