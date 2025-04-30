5 Surprise Trader Joe's New Arrivals You Can't Miss In May

As if we really needed an excuse to make yet another Trader Joe’s run, the grocer just dropped 5 new items ahead of May. They all look so enticing, it's hard to know where to start! Here, we’re breaking down the 5 surprise products TJ’s launched (check out their new beauty lineup, too!) and why they’re downright perfect for summertime.

Scroll on to discover the latest and greatest Trader Joe's items that just hit shelves!

Trader Joe's Buffalo Ranch Popcorn Buffalo ranch anything reminds us exactly of summertime – the season of wings. This brand-new $3 TJ's popcorn blends buffalo spice and creamy ranch for a truly addicting snack!

Trader Joe's Shrimp Fiesta Salad Shrimp always feels oh-so fresh for the summer season, and this new grab-and-go salad from Trader Joe's makes enjoying it so easy. Forget your typical meal prep lunches – this $7 pick's loaded up with black beans, corn, tortilla strips for crunch, pico de gallo, and poblano dressing for a refreshing mid-day bite.

Trader Joe's Sour Strawberry Candy Belts Oh, yum. These $3 berry-flavored candy belts look like the ideal treat to sneak into the movie theater this summer! Crafted using natural flavors and colors, each bite gives you a taste of sweet strawberry with the surprising kick of sour sugar.

Trader Joe's Citrus Berry Herbal Tea Whether you drink it hot before bed or cold alongside a summery lunch spread, this $3 box of tea is sure to become a staple in your seasonal grocery rotation. The flavor notes alone scream summertime: orange, lemongrass, strawberry, and blackberry leaf await in every sip!

Trader Joe's Garden Party Scented Candle We're increasingly interested in the non-grocery items Trader Joe's brings out each month – and for May, this $9 candle's at the top of our wishlist! With a sweet aroma of pear, palm leaves, and lilies, each burn will quickly turn your home into a floral fantasy.

